2025 Kawasaki W230 First Look [6 Retro-Styled Fast Facts]

The venerable Kawasaki W800, a motorcycle with brand roots dating back 60 years, has a new, smaller sibling. The all-new 2025 Kawasaki W230 brings retro styling to the small displacement class, which means new riders can look stylish as they sharpen their chops. Let’s jump right in and examine the Fast Facts.
- While the 2025 Kawasaki W230 engine shares many specs with the KLX230 mill, it’s an entirely different powerplant. Like the KLX230, the W230 displaces 233cc, has a 67mm bore and 66mm stroke, a two-valve head, a camouflaged 32mm throttle body for EFI, air-cooling, and a six-speed transmission with Kawasaki’s nifty Positive Neutral Finder. That’s a lot of similarities. However, the engine cases are entirely different, and the exhaust port is on the right side of the frame downtube, rather than the left. The KLX230 engine has a contemporary look, while the W230 motor looks straight out of 1950s and ’60s Britain. Impressive for a small single, the W230 gets a counterbalancer for smooth operation.
- Kawasaki claims a heavy flywheel and tuning favoring low-rpm to midrange power output. Torque from the slightly oversquare motor tops out at 14 ft-lbs with the engine turning 5800 rpm.
- The chassis is a classic design. The fork is non-adjustable and features gaiters to protect the tubes. The twin shocks are five-way adjustable for spring preload. The wire-spoke wheels—18-inch front and 17-inch rear—are shod with IRC Grand High Speed GS-11 tires (18-/17-inch combo). The seating position on the 2025 Kawasaki W230 is authentically standard, with the stepped seat’s height dipping to 29.3 inches, making it appealing to riders who like to flat-foot it at stops.
- Braking is modern, thanks to discs and ABS. The front wheel gets a 265mm slab, reflecting the light 315-pound dry weight of the 2025 Kawasaki W230, and the rear a 220mm disc. Kawasaki has ABS in the model name, but because there’s no non-ABS version, we’re not going to worry about that—we expect ABS in 2025.
- The styling has plenty of retro round. The LED headlight, dual clocks, and turn indicators are all round. Only the taillight is a holdout, though it retains a vintage feel. The teardrop three-gallon fuel tank features Metallic Ocean Blue with a graceful white stripe and flying W badging. We don’t see 230 anywhere on the bike, so its displacement will be our secret.
- You’ll have to sit tight, as the 2025 Kawasaki W230 won’t be available at dealers until Winter 2025. The list price is $5599, and there’s only one colorway.
2025 Kawasaki W230 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 233cc
- Bore x stroke: 67 x 66mm
- Maximum torque: 14 ft-lbs @ 5800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.0:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Semi-double cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.7 inches
- Tires: IRC Grand High Speed GS-11
- Front tire: 90/90 x 18
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 17
- Front brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc 2/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.7 inches
- Rake: 27.0 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 29.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 315 pounds
- Color: Metallic Ocean Blue/Ebony
2025 Kawasaki W230 Price: $5599 MSRP