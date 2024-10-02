2025 Kawasaki KX450SR First Look [9 Factory Fast Facts]

The Motos and Friends Podcast from Ultimate Motorcycling is brought to you by Yamaha.

Unfortunately it rained at the launch earlier this year in Spain, so Nic de Sena got hold of a 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo and tested it thoroughly on both track and on the street in California. You may be thinking of switching brands, or you might also be looking to upgrade from a middleweight, but as Nic said, the big KTM super-naked gives you “the most fun for the buck”. It’s a highly complex machine and Nic explains all.

In our second segment this week, Arthur Coldwells chats with the thoughtful and brilliant motorcycle designer, JT Nesbitt of Bienville Studios in New Orleans. Actually, JT is the designer of the premiere edition cover bike of Robb Report Motorcycling magazine back in 2004—the Wraith. JT’s latest project is the exquisite-looking Magnolia 4; a breathtakingly beautiful retro-styled, inline-4 motorcycle. Check out Bienville Studios for pictures and more information on the design journey that JT and his team have been on for the last few years.

