2025 Kawasaki KX450SR First Look [9 Factory Fast Facts]

When the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory riders line up for Anaheim 1 in January 2025, they will be racing modified versions of the 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR. The SR initials mean Special Racer, and the new KX450SR has several upgrades over the standard KX450. Let’s see what makes the SR so special.
- The intake ports are polished. The intake port polishing smooths airflow into the combustion chamber.
- After power is produced, the spent change exits through a Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro exhaust system. According to Kawasaki tuners, the titanium Ti-6 Pro system increases mid-to-high rpm power while meeting AMA/FIM sound-level output guidelines.
- The 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR gets EFI settings to match the Ti-6 Pro exhaust system, and there’s a new mode. Instead of Mild and Normal modes, the KX450SR has Aggressive and Normal modes. Kawasaki tells us that the Aggressive mode is for racing. A mode button allows switching modes on the fly, while Rideology The App KX allows wireless fine-tuning of the power via your smartphone.
- The settings for the Showa suspension are firmer to match the increased power output. The suspension settings are based on those used by Monster Energy Kawasaki factory riders. Also, the fork tubes and shock piston rod get Kashima coating for smoother action.
- The fork legs are held in place by Xtrig ROCS Tech triple clamp. The upper clamp has Xtrig’s Progressive Handlebar Dampening [sic] System (PHDS). The PHDS features elastomers to reduce the vibration transmitted to the rider by the chassis and engine. The top clamp/PHDS system allows for 12 mounting positions, giving the rider access to highly personalized ergonomics. The triple clamp also relaxes the rake by a half-degree while extending the 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR’s trail by 0.2 inches.
- D.I.D DirtStar ST-X rims are employed. These are the same rims used by the Monster Energy Kawasaki factory team.
- A D.I.D 520ERT3 gold chain sends power to a Renthal Ultralight rear sprocket. This is another part off the factory bikes.
- The 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR has its own graphics. There’s also a Hinson Racing clutch cover for a factory look.
- You will pay a $3100 premium for SR status. The list price of the 2025 Kawasaki KX450SR is $13,599. The SR should show up at Kawasaki dealers this month.
2025 Kawasaki KX450SR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 96.0 x 62.1mm
- Starting: Electric
- Fueling: EFI w/ Keihin 44mm throttle body w/ dual injectors
- Exhaust: Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multidisc w/ coned-disc spring
- Final drive: D.I.D 520ERT3 gold chain w/ Renthal Ultralight rear sprocket
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum perimeter
- Steering damper: Xtrig Rocs-Tech triple clamp w/ Progressive Handlebar Damping System (PHDS)
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar w/ ODI Lock-On grips
- Front suspension; travel: Compression- and rebound-damping adjustable Showa 49mm inverted fork w/ Kashima Ti02 coating; 12.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir shock w/ Kashima coating; 12.1 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar ST-X
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm Braking disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm Braking disc w/ Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 27.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 37.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.4 inches
- Fuel Capacity: 1.64 gallons
- Wet weight: 248 pounds
- Color: Lime Green
2025 Kawasaki KX450SR Price: $13,599 MSRP