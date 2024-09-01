AGV Tinted 80% Faceshield Review [For K6 and others]

When we recently reviewed the AGV K6 S full-face helmet, we stayed with the K6 S as it performed with the standard clear faceshield. As a result, we didn’t evaluate the hinge mechanism performance during the shield change process or the effect of the optional $109 AGV Tinted 80% shield.

The Tinted 80% faceshield is dark enough to make it unsuitable for use in low light or at night, so much so that the shield is designated by AGV as being for “racetrack daytime use only.” This suggests the Tinted 80% shield does not meet the same street certification requirements (CE E3) as the standard clear shield.

As with the clear shield, AGV’s Ultravision design provides 190-degree horizontal and 85-degree vertical fields of view. The faceshield is scratch-resistant, UV protective, employs 4.3mm-thick plastic, and has the two-position lock-down feature found on the K6’s standard clear faceshield. The Tinted 80% shield can be fitted with a Max Pinlock 120 lens, though it seems unlikely you would use such a dark shield on a day when fogging is an issue.

Switching between the clear shield and the 80% Tinted shield looks like a simple three-step process in the online owner’s manual. As usual, there are some things that get in the way of that—at least in the first couple of attempts.

The hinge on the helmet and the locking mechanism on the shield are made of metal. The faceshield has a small raised edge—it’s the spring release. It has a tab that extends up into an opening on the helmet hinge (the metal movement guide) to secure the shield to the helmet hinge.

To remove the shield, raise it to the fully open position. On each side, pull down on the spring release to disengage the helmet hinge movement guide, and lift the shield away from the helmet.

Installing the shield calls for aligning the spring release with the helmet hinge opening. Then, while pulling the spring release down, place the shield back in place and release the spring release so the tab can engage the opening in the hinge.

Simple-right? Yes, particularly on the clear shield because you can see the mechanism through the shield.

The dark AGV 80% Tinted faceshield is a little trickier, unless you can get enough light on the hinge through the shield to make it easier to see if the hinge movement guide is not aligned with the spring release. Another issue that complicated the first shield change was that the left spring release tended to hang up and not move freely. After working it back and forth a bit, the release limbered up.

It took me a while to get the hang of it—as is often the case with each new hinge system. However, now that I have it sorted, I can repeat the process more efficiently.

In use on sunny summer days, the dark tint is excellent. It cuts the squint factor, but is not so dark that I found it necessary to raise the 80% Tinted faceshield when transitioning from bright sun to shadow. However, as the sun fades in the late afternoon, deep shadows in fully shaded back roads will require extra vigilance.

The AGV 80% Tinted shield is an excellent addition to the K6, or other compatible helmets from AGV, particularly if a long day in bright sun on the road or track is in the plan.

AGV Tinted 80% Faceshield Fast Facts

Lens: Scratch-resistant 4.3mm- thick polycarbonate,

Scratch-resistant 4.3mm- thick polycarbonate, Tint: Smoke

Smoke Field of view: 190 degrees horizontal; 85° vertical

190 degrees horizontal; 85° vertical Recommended application: “Racetrack daytime use only”

“Racetrack daytime use only” Pinlock compatibility: Max Pinlock-ready

AGV Tinted 80% Faceshield MSRP: $109