Rekluse Apex Clutch System For Harley-Davidson First Look

MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers series is not just fun to watch. The competition has also highlighted a desire of riders to get more performance out of their big V-twins. More power requires more robust drive train systems, and that includes the clutch. The Rekluse Apex Clutch System for Harley-Davidsons powered by 2007-and-newer Twin Cam and Milwaukee-Eight motors is claimed to improve the capacity of the clutch while simultaneously delivering a lighter clutch pull. Yes, while Rekluse is famous for its automatic clutch systems for dirt bikes, the Rekluse Apex Clutch System retains manual operation.
Rekluse deploys multiple exclusive technologies in its high-performance Apex Clutch System:
- Fixed-Pin Hub: This patented hub design uses steel-on-steel contact points for drive plate retention, rather than grooves machined into aluminum, to increase durability by preventing notching. Rekluse tells us that this change also improves free at the clutch lever, making it easier for the rider to modulate clutch engagement and disengagement.
- TorqDrive: If your big-inch V-twin puts out as much as 200 ft-lbs of pavement-rippling torque, the TorqDrive is ready for it. It adds eight friction discs to the stock clutch pack. In addition to ensuring that the clutch doesn’t slip, the additional friction discs give your left hand a break while keeping engagement consistent across the powerband.
- Tunable clutch springs: The Rekluse Apex Clutch System uses six clutch springs. Two sets of springs are included with the kit—soft-rate and stiff-rate spring sets. You can mix and match the springs for your choice of three different spring rates for your clutch. The softer springs reduce pull at the lever, while the stiffer springs handle the power produced by modified Twin Cam and Milwaukee-Eight engines. The springs reduce the clutch pull as much as 20 percent on a Milwaukee-Eight motor and max out at a 34 percent reduction on a Twin Cam. However, if your roided-out M8 motor is putting out 200 ft-lbs of torque, be prepared for a 10 percent increase in clutch pull compared to stock. Otherwise, the required lever pressure will be reduced.
- Hard-Anodized Pressure Plate: This is another component in the Rekluse Apex Clutch System that is designed to enhance reliability. It increases oil flow through the clutch, which reduces heat and wear while keeping action consistent.
- Optional Rekluse Forged Clutch Basket: If you’re looking for a further upgrade, the Rekluse clutch basket reduces the pull at the lever while delivering enhanced performance. It can be added to the Apex Clutch System for $300.
The Rekluse Apex Clutch System is manufactured in-house in Idaho, and customer service is available directly from Rekluse. Installation instructions are included with the kit, along with hardware and Loctite, though it is not a job for novice mechanics. The kit only works with the stock clutch basket or the Rekluse upgrade. The system runs $1299, with the optional clutch basket adding $300 to the price tag.