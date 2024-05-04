2024 Denver Supercross Results, Video, Standings, and Coverage

Taking his eighth win in his rookie 450SX season, Jett Lawrence extended his lead in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series to 20 points with one round remaining. Riding injured in Denver, Cooper Webb finished in P5, losing eight points to Lawrence in the chase for the title. Defending Supercross Champion Chase Sexton (P8) and Eli Tomac (P10) suffered crashes and are mathematically eliminated from title contention going into the Salt Lake City finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Hunter Lawrence took the holeshot at Empower Field at Mile High and led the 11 opening laps. Closing from lap 7 on, Hunter’s younger brother Jett took the lead on lap 12 and was never challenged. Hunter maintained a two-second gap over Jason Anderson, extending it to over three seconds at the checkered flag. It was Hunter’s second podium in his rookie 450SX season.
If Jett Lawrence finishes in P17 or better in Salt Lake City, he will be the 2024 Supercross Champion. Also, if Cooper Webb does not win or finish runner-up at Salt Lake City, Lawrence is the champion regardless of how he finishes. Webb has not finished in the top two in the last three Main Events—all races that Jett has won.
Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for information on viewing the final round of the season.
2024 Denver Supercross Results
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda
- Colt Nichols, Beta
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Vince Friese, Honda
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 336 points (8 wins, 10P, 13 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 316 (4W, 8P, 13 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 282 (1 W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 282 (1W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 264 (4P, 10 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 205 (1 P5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 200 (2P, 4 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 200 (1P, 3 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1W, 3P, 7 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 184
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 133 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 124 (1 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 94
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 93
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 79
- Justin Hill, KTM, 62
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 60
- Vince Friese, Honda, 54
- Colt Nichols, Beta, 51
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 42
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 35
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 34
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 19
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 18
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 9
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 9
- John Short, Kawasaki, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 7
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 3
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 2
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1