2024 Denver Supercross Results, Video, Standings, and Coverage

Taking his eighth win in his rookie 450SX season, Jett Lawrence extended his lead in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series to 20 points with one round remaining. Riding injured in Denver, Cooper Webb finished in P5, losing eight points to Lawrence in the chase for the title. Defending Supercross Champion Chase Sexton (P8) and Eli Tomac (P10) suffered crashes and are mathematically eliminated from title contention going into the Salt Lake City finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Hunter Lawrence took the holeshot at Empower Field at Mile High and led the 11 opening laps. Closing from lap 7 on, Hunter’s younger brother Jett took the lead on lap 12 and was never challenged. Hunter maintained a two-second gap over Jason Anderson, extending it to over three seconds at the checkered flag. It was Hunter’s second podium in his rookie 450SX season.

If Jett Lawrence finishes in P17 or better in Salt Lake City, he will be the 2024 Supercross Champion. Also, if Cooper Webb does not win or finish runner-up at Salt Lake City, Lawrence is the champion regardless of how he finishes. Webb has not finished in the top two in the last three Main Events—all races that Jett has won.

Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for information on viewing the final round of the season.

2024 Denver Supercross Results

Jett Lawrence, Honda Hunter Lawrence, Honda Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Justin Barcia, GasGas Cooper Webb, Yamaha Justin Cooper, Yamaha Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Chase Sexton, KTM Dylan Ferrandis, Honda Eli Tomac, Yamaha Dean Wilson, Honda Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda Colt Nichols, Beta Freddie Norén, Kawasaki Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Vince Friese, Honda Justin Hill, KTM Shane McElrath, Suzuki Cade Clason, Kawasaki Jeremy Hand, Honda Jerry Robin, Yamaha Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)