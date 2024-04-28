2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results, Video, Standings, Coverage

Jett Lawrence leads the pack through the whoops with Eli Tomac (obscured behind Lawrence) in hot pursuit. Cooper Webb (#2) and Jason Anderson follow.

Jett Lawrence took a huge step toward securing the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with a victory at the 2024 Philadelphia Supercross. Lawrence grabbed the holeshot and never looked back, leading every lap on his way to his seventh win of the year. Cooper Webb, Lawrence’s closest competitor, finished in P4. Webb now trails Lawrence by 12 points with two rounds remaining.

2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results, coverage, video, standings: Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence.

Webb and Eli Tomac battled over P2 for much of the race at Lincoln Financial Field. Tomac held the runner-up spot after one lap before surrendering it to Webb on lap 2 (of 24). Behind Webb and Tomac, Chase Sexton was making a charge. In P5 after the first lap, Sexton passed Jason Anderson for P4 on lap 3, and got by Tomac on lap 10 to move into a podium position. On lap 16, Sexton passed Webb for P2. Three laps later, Anderson passed Tomac in the sand for P4.

Anderson set out to battle Webb for the final podium slot. In the final corner of the final lap, Anderson and Webb collided, with Webb going down. Anderson grabbed P3, and Webb quickly remounted to finish in P4. At the end, Lawrence was more than five seconds clear of Sexton, who beat Anderson by 2.6 seconds.

2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results, Standings, Coverage, Video: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton.

The series moves to Denver next week for the penultimate round. Racing at Empower Field at Mile High starts at 7 p.m. ET. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for details.

Photography courtesy Feld Entertainment

2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results

  1. Jett Lawrence, Honda
  2. Chase Sexton, KTM
  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  4. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
  5. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  7. Hunter Lawrence, Honda
  8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
  10. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
  11. Dean Wilson, Honda
  12. Benny Bloss, Beta
  13. Colt Nichols, Beta
  14. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  15. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  16. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki
  17. Cade Clason, Kawasaki
  18. Jerry Robin, Yamaha
  19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
  20. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  21. Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki
  22. Devin Simonson, Yamaha

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)

  1. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 311 points (7W, 9P, 12 T5)
  2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 299 (4W, 8P, 13 T5)
  3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 270 (1 W, 6P, 8 T5)
  4. Chase Sexton, KTM, 268 (1W, 8P, 11 T5)
  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 244 (3P, 9 T5)
  6. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1W, 3P, 7 T5)
  8. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 189 (1 P5)
  9. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 182 (1P, 2 T5)
  10. Hunter Lawrence, 178 (2 T5)
  11. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 169
  12. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 120 (1 T5)
  13. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 120 (1 T5)
  14. Benny Bloss, Beta, 94
  15. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 86
  16. Dean Wilson, Honda, 68
  17. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 60
  18. Justin Hill, KTM, 57
  19. Vince Friese, Honda, 48
  20. Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
  21. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
  22. Colt Nichols, Beta, 42
  23. Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
  24. Mitch Oldenburg, Honda, 32
  25. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 31
  26. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 27
  27. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
  28. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 19
  29. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 16
  30. Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 9
  31. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 9
  32. John Short, Kawasaki, 8
  33. Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
  34. Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 7
  35. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
  36. Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
  37. Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
  38. Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
  39. Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
  40. Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 3
  41. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 2
  42. Justin Starling, Honda, 2
  43. Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
  44. Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
  45. Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1

