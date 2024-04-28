2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results, Video, Standings, Coverage

Jett Lawrence took a huge step toward securing the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with a victory at the 2024 Philadelphia Supercross. Lawrence grabbed the holeshot and never looked back, leading every lap on his way to his seventh win of the year. Cooper Webb, Lawrence’s closest competitor, finished in P4. Webb now trails Lawrence by 12 points with two rounds remaining.

Webb and Eli Tomac battled over P2 for much of the race at Lincoln Financial Field. Tomac held the runner-up spot after one lap before surrendering it to Webb on lap 2 (of 24). Behind Webb and Tomac, Chase Sexton was making a charge. In P5 after the first lap, Sexton passed Jason Anderson for P4 on lap 3, and got by Tomac on lap 10 to move into a podium position. On lap 16, Sexton passed Webb for P2. Three laps later, Anderson passed Tomac in the sand for P4.

Anderson set out to battle Webb for the final podium slot. In the final corner of the final lap, Anderson and Webb collided, with Webb going down. Anderson grabbed P3, and Webb quickly remounted to finish in P4. At the end, Lawrence was more than five seconds clear of Sexton, who beat Anderson by 2.6 seconds.

The series moves to Denver next week for the penultimate round. Racing at Empower Field at Mile High starts at 7 p.m. ET. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for details.

Photography courtesy Feld Entertainment

2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results

Jett Lawrence, Honda Chase Sexton, KTM Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Cooper Webb, Yamaha Eli Tomac, Yamaha Justin Barcia, GasGas Hunter Lawrence, Honda Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna Dylan Ferrandis, Honda Justin Cooper, Yamaha Dean Wilson, Honda Benny Bloss, Beta Colt Nichols, Beta Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Shane McElrath, Suzuki Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki Cade Clason, Kawasaki Jerry Robin, Yamaha Grant Harlan, Yamaha Kevin Moranz, KTM Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki Devin Simonson, Yamaha

2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)