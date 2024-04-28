2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results, Video, Standings, Coverage

Jett Lawrence took a huge step toward securing the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with a victory at the 2024 Philadelphia Supercross. Lawrence grabbed the holeshot and never looked back, leading every lap on his way to his seventh win of the year. Cooper Webb, Lawrence’s closest competitor, finished in P4. Webb now trails Lawrence by 12 points with two rounds remaining.
Webb and Eli Tomac battled over P2 for much of the race at Lincoln Financial Field. Tomac held the runner-up spot after one lap before surrendering it to Webb on lap 2 (of 24). Behind Webb and Tomac, Chase Sexton was making a charge. In P5 after the first lap, Sexton passed Jason Anderson for P4 on lap 3, and got by Tomac on lap 10 to move into a podium position. On lap 16, Sexton passed Webb for P2. Three laps later, Anderson passed Tomac in the sand for P4.
Anderson set out to battle Webb for the final podium slot. In the final corner of the final lap, Anderson and Webb collided, with Webb going down. Anderson grabbed P3, and Webb quickly remounted to finish in P4. At the end, Lawrence was more than five seconds clear of Sexton, who beat Anderson by 2.6 seconds.
The series moves to Denver next week for the penultimate round. Racing at Empower Field at Mile High starts at 7 p.m. ET. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for details.
Photography courtesy Feld Entertainment
2024 Philadelphia Supercross Results
- Jett Lawrence, Honda
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Benny Bloss, Beta
- Colt Nichols, Beta
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki
- Devin Simonson, Yamaha
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 311 points (7W, 9P, 12 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 299 (4W, 8P, 13 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 270 (1 W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 268 (1W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 244 (3P, 9 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1W, 3P, 7 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 189 (1 P5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 182 (1P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 178 (2 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 169
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 120 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 120 (1 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 94
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 86
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 68
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 60
- Justin Hill, KTM, 57
- Vince Friese, Honda, 48
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
- Colt Nichols, Beta, 42
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Mitch Oldenburg, Honda, 32
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 31
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 27
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 19
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 16
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 9
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 9
- John Short, Kawasaki, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 7
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 3
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 2
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1