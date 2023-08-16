2023 Budds Creek National Motocross Fantasy Tips [9 Fast Facts]

The Yamaha name stands for a heritage of motorcycle performance and classic styling. Visit your local dealer to find the 2023 Yamaha sport heritage bike for you or go to YamahaMotorsports.com to find out more.

This week, Editor Don Williams brings you the all-new Harley-Davidson Breakout. This uber-cool and fearsomely powerful motorcycle is not just a head-turner in the looks department. Don explores what he loves about the bike and points out its possible shortcoming as well.

In our second segment, Teejay Adams chats with MotoGP commentator and technical guru, Simon Crafar. Many of you know that he was a successful top-level racer and an ex-Ohlins suspension tech, but it’s less likely you know that he and his wife are also passionate dog lovers and rescuers too. Simon realized that many of his colleagues in the Paddock shared their desire. So they started Riders For Dogs—a non profit organisation that raises money to support dog rescue charities and they have had a hugely positive reaction from both the MotoGP Paddock as well as all you motorcyclists around the world. Check out their social media to see auctions of awesome rider gear, or of course you can just donate to this incredibly worthy cause. The big news is that an incredibly generous German couple recently donated a spectacular Honda RC45 in Castrol colors, similar to the one that Simon raced in the ‘90s. After Simon has finished with some necessary TLC, the bike will be auctioned and every penny raised will go to Riders For Dogs.

As well as his charity work for dogs, Simon also gives us some opinions and insight into some of the current MotoGP happenings.

