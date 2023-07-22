2023 Washougal National Motocross Results, Video, Coverage

Jett Lawrence continued his undefeated streak in the 450MX class of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, beating runner-up Chase Sexton twice at the 2023 Washougal National Motocross round at Washougal MX Park in Washington.
There were a couple of minor chinks in Lawrence’s armor, as Dylan Ferrandis was credited with two holeshots, while Aaron Plessinger led the three opening laps of the 16-lap second motor. Lawrence was challenged by Sexton late into moto 2 until Sexton stalled his engine going into the Washougal chicane on lap 13, allowing Lawrence to cruise to the win.
Jason Anderson converted 4-4 finishes into a P3 overall, Anderson’s first podium of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Ferrandis went 3-5 for a P4 overall, with Plessinger rounding out the top five with a 7-3 round.
The series takes a two-weekend break before resuming at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, on August 12. If Lawrence wins both motos at the Unadilla National, he will clinch the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship.
Photography courtesy of MX Sports
2023 Washougal National Motocross Results, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 50 points; 1-1
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 44; 2-2
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 36; 4-4
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 36; 3-5
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 34; 7-3
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 30; 5-7
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 28; 8-6
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 28; 6-8
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 22; 11-9
- Colt Nichols, Kawasaki, 22; 10-10
- Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 22; 9-11
- José Butron, GasGas, 17; 12-13
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 13; 17-12
- Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 13; 15-14
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 13; 14-15
- Romain Pape, GasGas, 8; 16-18
- Jed Beaton, Honda, 8; 13-37
- Max Miller, KTM, 7; 19-16
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 4; 26-17
- Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 3; 20-19
- Carson Brown, Yamaha, 3; 18-21
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 1; 21-20
2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 11 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 400 points (8 overall wins; 8 overall podiums; 8 overall top 5s)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 305 (5P, 8 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 280 (1P, 7 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 236 (1P, 4 T5)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 218 (5P, 5 T5)
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 190
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 174 (1 T5)
- Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 169
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 147 (2 P, 4 T5)
- José Butron, GasGas, 132
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 129
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 110
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 108 (1P, 2 T5)
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 86
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 85
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 82
- Romaine Pape, GasGas, 73
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 69
- Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 43
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 40
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 36 (1P, 1 T5)
- Ryan Surratt, Honda, 33
- Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 32
- Chris Canning, GasGas, 27
- Jace Kessler, Honda, 24
- Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 23
- Brandon Ray, Honda, 23
- Colt Nichols, Kawasaki, 22
- Max Miller, KTM, 22
- Lars van Berkel, Honda, 21
- Gert Krestinov, Honda, 18
- Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 18
- Bryce Shelly, KTM, 16
- Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15
- Chandler Baker, Kawasaki, 15
- Christopher Prebula, KTM, 12
- Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 12
- Tyler Stepek, Honda, 11
- Henry Miller, Honda, 9
- Jed Beaton, Honda, 8
- Brandon Scharer, KTM, 7
- RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 5
- Trevor Schmidt, KTM, 4
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 4
- Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 4
- Luke Renzland, Husqvarna, 4
- John Adamson, Husqvarna, 4
- Carson Brown, Yamaha, 3
- Bryce Hammond, Honda, 3
- Dominique Thury, Yamaha, 3
- Karel Kutsar, KTM, 3
- Cody Groves, GasGas, 3
- Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3
- Izaih Clark, Honda, 3
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 1
- Sebastian Balbuena, Yamaha, 1
- Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 1
- Bryton Carroll, Yamaha, 1
- Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1
2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Standings (after 25 of 28 qualifying rounds)
- Chase Sexton, 590 points
- Aaron Plessinger, 516
- Cooper Webb, 451
- Adam Cianciarulo, 446
- Jett Lawrence, 400
- Dylan Ferrandis, 361
- Jason Anderson, 350
- Ken Roczen, 340
- Eli Tomac, 339
- Justin Barcia, 267
- Fredrik Norén, 247
- Grant Harlan, 223
- Justin Hill, 212
- Dean Wilson, 200
- Kyle Chisholm, 194
- Ty Masterpool, 190
- Garrett Marchbanks, 174
- Shane McElrath, 174
- Colt Nichols, 163
- Josh Hill, 153
- Christian Craig, 150
- Jose Butron, 132
- Lorenzo Locurcio, 110
- Kevin Moranz, 101
- Justin Starling, 94
- Benny Bloss, 91
- Phil Nicoletti, 86
- Derek Drake, 85
- Joey Savatgy, 85
- Justin Cooper, 76
- Josh Cartwright, 76
- Romain Pape, 73
- Jerry Robin, 69
- Cade Clason, 64
- Luca Marsalisi, 43
- Jeremy Hand, 42
- Ryan Surratt, 33
- Marshal Weltin, 32
- Tristan Lane, 29
- Devin Simonson, 28
- Chris Canning, 27
- Max Miller, 27
- Jace Kessler, 24
- Brandon Ray, 23
- Chase Marquier, 22
- Lars van Berkel, 21
- Logan Karnow, 19
- Gert Krestinov, 18
- Kaeden Amerine, 18
- Bryce Shelly, 16
- Anthony Rodriguez, 16
- RJ Hampshire, 15
- Dante Oliveira, 15
- Chandler Baker, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, 15
- Christopher Prebula, 12
- Anton Gole, 12
- John Short, 12
- Marvin Musquin, 11
- Tyler Stepek, 11
- Henry Miller, 9
- Jed Beaton, 8
- Michael Hicks, 8
- Hunter Schlosser, 8
- Brandon Scharer, 7
- Cole Seely, 7
- Joan Cros, 7
- RJ Wageman, 5
- Jared Lesher, 5
- Trevor Schmidt, 4
- Jacob Runkles, 4
- Luke Renzland, 4
- John Adamson, 4
- Lane Shaw, 4
- Carson Brown, 3
- Bryce Hammond, 3
- Dominique Thury, 3
- Karel Kutsar, 3
- Cody Groves, 3
- Scott Meshey, 3
- Izaih Clark, 3
- Alex Ray, 2
- Sebastian Balbuena, 1
- Jeffrey Walker, 1
- Bryton Carroll, 1
- Richard Taylor, 1