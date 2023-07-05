2023 Suzuki SV650 Review: For Commuting and Canyons

For over two decades, the Suzuki SV650 has slotted into the mid-size, upright naked sportbike niche, providing riders with a supremely capable commuter and a credible canyon bike for weekend fun. Six years into its third generation, the 2023 Suzuki SV650 continues to be one of the easiest handling and most confidence-inspiring bikes in its category.

Ergonomics are welcoming on the SV650. The just-under 31-inch seat height gives a bit more leeway to shorter inseams. I can easily get my feet flat on the ground with my 30.5-inch inseam, and all controls are within easy reach. The seating position is comfortably upright, and the tank is stout enough to get a nice grip with your legs. There’s plenty of room to move in the saddle, so few riders will feel cramped.

Thumb the starter switch, and the 645cc liquid-cooled V-twin fires up. With Suzuki’s Easy Start System, you don’t even have to pull in the slightly heavy clutch lever; just put the transmission in neutral and give a quick press on the switch. The 650’s satisfyingly torquey engine is ready to go.

Don’t spend any time looking for ride-related buttons to push before you take off. The SV650 is a simple motorcycle—one power mode, with no traction control, wheelie control, adjustable engine compression braking, or other mod cons.

The 2023 Suzuki SV650 is an uncomplicated and easy ride. The gently rising torque curve climbs from 3000 to 8000 rpm. The motor pulls just about everywhere you need it, and the power is delivered smoothly and predictably. It’s a great companion for real-world riding, especially for less-experienced riders. Its willing and responsive engine doesn’t require managing; it simply awaits your input. Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist, which helps alleviate stalls by increasing engine speed at too-low rpm, is an additional appreciated feature that benefits all riders.

Around town, the SV shines. Whether cruising down the boulevard or working through the morning commute, the wide torque spread allows you to roll on or off the throttle to adjust your speed. There’s no need to do a lot of shifting, though the six-speed gearbox is flawless, and the ratios perfectly spaced. The upright riding stance makes it easy to keep an eye on the traffic, and the mirrors return a useful view without vibration-induced blur.

The suspension on the SV650 is non-adjustable, save for shock spring preload to accommodate cargo or riding two-up. Striking a balance for the various roles the bike will serve means the ride will not be plush or aggressively taut, but it is comfortable and secure. The conventional fork makes good use of almost five inches of travel, soaking up the usual bumps, ripples, and pavement abuse found on our urban and suburban roadways.

At speed on the freeway, the SV is similarly dependable. In fact, this is one of the SV650’s biggest strengths—it’s reassuring presence. With a heavier weight and slightly longer wheelbase than its closest competitors, the SV has a wonderfully planted feel on the road. Little upsets it, and that settled ride is endlessly supportive. Even triple digits, which aren’t hard to attain, over our favorite speed test route does not induce any head shake.

I love the elemental feel of a naked bike, but high speeds on an upright bike on the freeway take a bit more energy. You can push back in the seat to lessen the windblast, but the SV650 is most enjoyable at more moderate speeds utilizing the V-twin’s smooth, always accessible pull.

This consistency carries over into the canyons, where the SV650’s plentiful torque makes it a pleasure to ride. It’s satisfying to let engine braking shave off speed entering a corner, and then to accelerate out with authority. Turning the bike takes a bit more body English as the SV is not exactly nimble-footed, but for riders developing their sport riding skills, the slower handling provides a welcome margin for error.

Reliable braking is the other half of the confidence package, and the SV’s brakes don’t disappoint. They are perfectly suited to the bike’s capabilities and target audience. The dual 290mm front discs have reassuring power, and the initial engagement from the five-position adjustable lever is appropriately soft. There’s no unpleasant bite to catch a less skilled hand, yet a seasoned rider will find enough braking muscle to match an aggressive ride. The rear disc is useful for slow-speed finessing, or as an addition to the front when more deceleration is needed.

We did not have ABS on the base model we tested, though it is a $450 option that we always recommend. Keep in mind that if you want ABS, your bike will be Metallic Reflective Blue rather than the stealthy Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron.

The SV650 is shod with sport-touring Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart III rubber, and they are well-suited to the bike’s expected use, balancing grip and wear. Grippier sport tires can be mounted, though if you feel the need to upgrade, it’s probably time for a new bike.

Perhaps the most enduring appeal of the SV650 is that it is not the most flickable, lightest, or quickest revving mid-size upright naked twin in its category. It rounds the edges off all those performance stats, establishing itself as an agreeable sidekick for your two-wheeled exploits. Closing in on a quarter century of service, the 2023 Suzuki SV650 remains a favorite choice for a broad range of riders.

Photography by Don Williams

2023 Suzuki SV650 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm

Displacement: 645cc

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm throttle bodies w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: D.I.D 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm conventional fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Five-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 290mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: Disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional (+$450)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Curb weight: 432 pounds

Color: Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray

2023 Suzuki SV650 Price: $7399 MSRP

