Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies Jacket Review [Summer Ready]

The weather in Southern California has been weird this year. Our usually mild winter was quite cold, it rained a lot, and then spring skipped through here like a flat rock on a lake, and we went straight into summer. That brings me to the Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies jacket, which I’ve been enjoying quite a bit lately. I started wearing it while it was still a bit too chilly for a mesh jacket, but I was so enamored with how it looked that I didn’t care. Women have been known to suffer for fashion on occasion.

The Rev’It! Apex Air H2O jacket is an eye-catcher, especially in the Dark Green-Light Green color option I tested. It has a combination of sleek stripes on the upper arms, bold graphics on the lower arms, and logo details on the front and back—all in black, which pop nicely against the two-green-toned jacket. It is definitely a head-turner, but what is the jacket about?

First and foremost, it’s a summer go-to jacket for urban rides. The mesh jacket is set up to flow air and keep you cool. However, as the “H2O” portion of its name tips off, the jacket also has a waterproof liner that can be installed if summer showers are in the forecast. And, as I discovered, the liner also works as a windbreaker, helping to retain body heat. With a base layer under my long sleeve shirt, I could wear the Rev’It! Apex Air H2O on cooler days.

The jacket uses two types of polyester fabric, with a fully mesh back and mostly mesh front that flows air well. These large panels are more supple than the textured non-mesh panels on the outer sleeves and side of the Apex Air H2O. The two materials work nicely together, creating a comfortable jacket with enough structure to feel secure.

When fully zipped up, the fit is lean, though not constricting. You can adjust how close the jacket hugs your body at the waist, upper arms (two-button adjustable), and cuff with hook-and-loop tabs.

Although I had no issues with the lower back of the jacket creeping up and flapping in the wind, there are two options for securing it to riding pants. A couple of elastic tab loops on the inside of the jacket near the bottom hem allow you to attach it to a belt, or you can use the short 7.5-inch zipper connection if you’re wearing compatible pants.

While the Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies jacket has a flattering trim fit, I have found the lightweight mesh panels on the front flap against my chest in a minorly uncomfortable way when riding at full freeway speeds. I expect it’s because I am small-chested and don’t fill out the front. When I wear a backpack on my commute to work, this isn’t a problem, as I buckle a strap across my chest.

The Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies sits just below my hips. While I like this length, both on and off the bike, a two-way main zipper would be welcome. The longer length means the front of the jacket pooches when I lean forward on a sport bike, so I would like to be able to unzip a few inches from the bottom. This doesn’t affect comfort, just aesthetics.

The super soft Mandarin collar secures with a simple snap. It’s a bit disappointing that it’s not adjustable, so I leave it unsnapped—the collar is snugger than I would like, and I don’t have a thick neck.

The Apex Air H2O jacket has a Class A certification according to the EN 17092-4:2020 standard, which means it meets the minimum level of protection from impact and abrasion. Rev’It! positions the Apex Air H2O Ladies as an “urban sport” jacket rather than a pure sport jacket.

The abrasion resistance may be lower due to the use of mesh, and the impact protection is limited to elbow and shoulder armor that is the lower CE Level 1 rating. The external TPU shoulder armor gives the Apex Air a bit of a racing aesthetic, even if it’s a jacket for urban use.

There is no back protection, which we consider essential for any motorcycle jacket. I tested the jacket with the high-performance CE Level 2 Seesoft Type RV back protector that Rev’It! offers for a pricey $63. Although not as pliable as some back protectors, the Seesoft protector is not intrusive.

For after-hours riding, the back of the jacket has a stealth half-inch-by-six-inch reflective strip just above the bottom panel. However, that’s it. It seems a missed opportunity that the striking 72-point Rev’It! logotype running along the bottom panel and the familiar logo on the back aren’t reflective. The same goes for the racing stripes and Rev’It! logo on the upper chest. Perhaps the Netherlands-based company doesn’t expect mesh jackets to be used much at night.

There are two standard-fare zippered hand pockets—with long enough zipper pulls for opening/closing with a summer-gloved hand—and one large interior square pocket that secures with a small hook-and-loop patch at the top that carries my smartphone and pass case.

The Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies is a versatile, stylish jacket that has become my commuting uniform during these hot summer months and my around-town casual weekend riding jacket. With the optional back protector installed, it has enough protection that I feel secure, and I enjoy the unusual colorway and sharp look. The added flexibility of the removable, waterproof liner is a bonus that extends the jacket’s utility into the Los Angeles autumn and spring.

Photography by Don Williams

Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: 34 – 46 (Euro)

Colors: Black-White; White-Pink; Dark Green-Light Green

Armor: Shoulder and elbows, CE Level 1 (back protection optional)

Certification: EN 17092-4:2020 Class A

Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies Jacket Price: $300 MSRP ($363, as tested)

Rev’It! Apex Air H2O Ladies Jacket Review Photo Gallery