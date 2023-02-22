Sidi Ladies Vertigo 2 Lei Boots Review [High-Performance]

Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.

In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘Biker Mark’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.

For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.

Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.

Check out NW200—The Real Road Race trailer here.

Instagram: @mark_illuminati

Book Review: “Feel” by ‘Fast’ Freddie Spencer

