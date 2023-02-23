2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [11 Fast Facts]

After six rounds, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series continues to consolidate at the top. However, picking the top five in the correct order in RMFantasySX.com’s fantasy supercross competition still offers plenty of challenges for this Triple Crown round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. So, let’s get to the 2023 Arlington Supercross fantasy tips and picks.
The top five for round seven feels pretty set. Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb have been in the top five at all six rounds. Eli Tomac has been in the top-five five times, with four wins. Aaron Plessinger has been in the top-five three times in a row. Jason Anderson has three top-five finishes in the last four Main Events. That’s five riders.
Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton have seven of nine possible podium finishes in the last three rounds. That’s enough to establish them as podium locks in Arlington.
Eli Tomac rebounded from his P5 in Tampa with a gifted win in Oakland. Tomac should have been the runner-up at Oakland, but Sexton’s error handed him the victory. Of course, Tomac made an uncharacteristic last-lap bobble and almost surrendered the lead to a charging Webb. With all that in mind, Tomac has still won four of six rounds. Additionally, Tomac is strong in Triple Crown races, this year’s A2 notwithstanding. I’m going with Tomac for the Arlington win.
Chase Sexton remains an enigma. Had Sexton not made a couple of unforced errors this year, he would have three wins and be leading the series. However, Sexton makes errors that don’t need to happen. Conversely, he showed the necessary consistency to win the Triple Crown race at A2. That’s enough for me to put him in P2, but not ahead of Tomac. Regardless, it’s a tough call.
Cooper Webb saves the best for last, but that’s not ideal at a Triple Crown race. Webb’s late-race charges are great in 20-minute Main Events. However, it is of less value at Triple Crown events—Webb finished in P4 at Anaheim. So, I’ve got Webb down to take the final podium spot.
On a 4-3-4 run after an 8-9-7 start, Aaron Plessinger looks good for P4. The only other rider to finish in the top four at the last three rounds is Sexton, so Plessinger’s performance lately has been impressive. While the podium still looks daunting, P4 feels about right.
Jason Anderson is always a tough call, but a reliable top-five rider since the two opening rounds. Coming into Arlington with a 2-3-6-5 streak, Anderson is a solid top-five pick. He has the speed to finish on the podium, but he has to stop making errors that drop him back in the field. Regardless, a P5 pick should pay off, though Anderson is fully capable of finishing higher.
The elephant in the room is Ken Roczen. Roczen started the season with three top-five finishes, but has gone 8-4-11 since. Roczen’s unexplained fade from P5 on Lap 11 to P11 on Lap 19 is especially troubling. He suffered a similar drop in the running order at Houston. That’s enough for me to leave him out of my top five until he turns things around, especially since Plessinger and Anderson have proven more consistent over the last three rounds.
The Wild Card is P13, and it will be a battle of the brothers—plus some. Justin Hill has gone 13-14 in the last two rounds, while his brother Josh has gone 14-13. Flip a coin! Adam Cianciarulo brings a 10-12-15 run into Arlington, and he was the Wild Card in Oakland. The other P13 contender is Dean Wilson. This year, Wilson’s card is 14-14-13-12-15-12, and that consistency makes him my P13 selection.
Last week wasn’t great for me—lots of close but no cigars. I had the right three riders on the podium, but getting the order wrong meant I scored the minimum of 25 points for those three riders rather than the 70-point maximum. I was one position off with Plessinger, so my total was 35 points. That dropped me from the top one-third of the RMFantasySX.com player to being in the top 40-percent. I’ll keep plugging away.
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Mark ’The Biker’ Illuminati
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Associate Editor Kelly Callan has been commuting recently on the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. It’s probably not anyone’s first choice for a commuter bike, nor is it really a canyon sportbike either. So what’s the point, and where does it fit? Kelly gives us her thoughts and impressions of riding this retro-styled machine.
Have you looked at the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa yet? One of the most iconic sportbikes ever, it’s faster and the most technologically advanced Hayabusa ever. Check it out in person at your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
In our second segment Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Mark ‘The Biker’ Sloper—aka Mark Illuminati. This laughingly self-described ‘bionic neon sign-maker’ who keeps accidentally electrocuting himself, is a successful artist recently named as art ambassador for the cabinet office, Great Britain. His punk-inspired pieces are held by both the late Queen Elizabeth and now US President Joe Biden.
For us motorcycle peeps, ‘Biker Mark’ is possibly better known as a motorcycle documentary movie Director and Producer. Projects such as ‘I, Superbiker’ and ‘Speed is my Need’ are now include a new movie: NW200 The Real Road Race. This one follows American force-of-nature ‘Lady Racer’, Patrica Fernandez, as she attempts the bone-chilling Irish road race—the North West 200. These movies are all available on Netflix; check your local region for availability.
Self-styled “I’m just a hooligan”, Biker Mark’s creative energy and zest for living dangerously, comes across with each new revelation.