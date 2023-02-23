2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [11 Fast Facts]

Don Williams
After six rounds, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series continues to consolidate at the top. However, picking the top five in the correct order in RMFantasySX.com’s fantasy supercross competition still offers plenty of challenges for this Triple Crown round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. So, let’s get to the 2023 Arlington Supercross fantasy tips and picks.

2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. The top five for round seven feels pretty set. Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb have been in the top five at all six rounds. Eli Tomac has been in the top-five five times, with four wins. Aaron Plessinger has been in the top-five three times in a row. Jason Anderson has three top-five finishes in the last four Main Events. That’s five riders.

  1. Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton have seven of nine possible podium finishes in the last three rounds. That’s enough to establish them as podium locks in Arlington.

  1. Eli Tomac rebounded from his P5 in Tampa with a gifted win in Oakland. Tomac should have been the runner-up at Oakland, but Sexton’s error handed him the victory. Of course, Tomac made an uncharacteristic last-lap bobble and almost surrendered the lead to a charging Webb. With all that in mind, Tomac has still won four of six rounds. Additionally, Tomac is strong in Triple Crown races, this year’s A2 notwithstanding. I’m going with Tomac for the Arlington win.

2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton remains an enigma. Had Sexton not made a couple of unforced errors this year, he would have three wins and be leading the series. However, Sexton makes errors that don’t need to happen. Conversely, he showed the necessary consistency to win the Triple Crown race at A2. That’s enough for me to put him in P2, but not ahead of Tomac. Regardless, it’s a tough call.

2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

  1. Cooper Webb saves the best for last, but that’s not ideal at a Triple Crown race. Webb’s late-race charges are great in 20-minute Main Events. However, it is of less value at Triple Crown events—Webb finished in P4 at Anaheim. So, I’ve got Webb down to take the final podium spot.

2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger

  1. On a 4-3-4 run after an 8-9-7 start, Aaron Plessinger looks good for P4. The only other rider to finish in the top four at the last three rounds is Sexton, so Plessinger’s performance lately has been impressive. While the podium still looks daunting, P4 feels about right.

2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

  1. Jason Anderson is always a tough call, but a reliable top-five rider since the two opening rounds. Coming into Arlington with a 2-3-6-5 streak, Anderson is a solid top-five pick. He has the speed to finish on the podium, but he has to stop making errors that drop him back in the field. Regardless, a P5 pick should pay off, though Anderson is fully capable of finishing higher.

  1. The elephant in the room is Ken Roczen. Roczen started the season with three top-five finishes, but has gone 8-4-11 since. Roczen’s unexplained fade from P5 on Lap 11 to P11 on Lap 19 is especially troubling. He suffered a similar drop in the running order at Houston. That’s enough for me to leave him out of my top five until he turns things around, especially since Plessinger and Anderson have proven more consistent over the last three rounds.

  1. The Wild Card is P13, and it will be a battle of the brothers—plus some. Justin Hill has gone 13-14 in the last two rounds, while his brother Josh has gone 14-13. Flip a coin! Adam Cianciarulo brings a 10-12-15 run into Arlington, and he was the Wild Card in Oakland. The other P13 contender is Dean Wilson. This year, Wilson’s card is 14-14-13-12-15-12, and that consistency makes him my P13 selection.

  1. Last week wasn’t great for me—lots of close but no cigars. I had the right three riders on the podium, but getting the order wrong meant I scored the minimum of 25 points for those three riders rather than the 70-point maximum. I was one position off with Plessinger, so my total was 35 points. That dropped me from the top one-third of the RMFantasySX.com player to being in the top 40-percent. I’ll keep plugging away.

  1. Every race counts at Triple Crown rounds, so you do not want to miss a single gate drop. Check out Peacock live streaming times on our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule. 

tl;dr 2023 Arlington Supercross Fantasy Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Chase Sexton

  3. Cooper Webb

  4. Aaron Plessinger

  5. Jason Anderson

Wild Card 13th: Dean Wilson

Photography by Ryne Swanberg, Align Media, Feld Motorsports, et al.

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 6 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 139 points (4 wins, 4 podiums, 5 top fives)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 132 (1W, 4P, 6 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda,132 (1W, 5P, 6 T5)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 111 (2P, 3T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 104 (1P, 4 T5)

  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 104 (1P, 3T5)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  8. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 82

  9. Colt Nichols, Honda, 75

  10. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 75

  11. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 75

  12. Dean Wilson, Honda, 58

  13. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)

  14. Justin Hill, KTM, 49

  15. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 45

  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 35

  17. Josh Hill, KTM, 24

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 21

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 21

  20. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 19

  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 18

  22. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 16

  23. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  24. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 15

  25. Joshua Cartwright, Kawasaki 13

  26. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  27. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 8

  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 8

  29. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

