2023 Oakland Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings, Video

Eli Tomac rebounds from last weekend’s P5 finish to win round 6 (rescheduled round 2) of the

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series

at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. In taking the top step of the podium for the fourth time this season, Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael with 48 overall Supercross wins.

Sexton was the fastest qualifier and got the holeshot, but made a mistake on lap 12 of the 20-lap Main event, allowing Tomac to take the lead. Sexton was unable to fully recover his pace and Cooper Webb passed him five laps later, putting on his usual late race charge. Webb closed to within less than a second behind Tomac, who bobbled twice on the last lap, including a brief off-track excursion.

Aaron Plessinger capitalized on his P6 start early, getting around Ken Roczen on Lap 3. Plessinger’s faster pace had him passing Jason Anderson on Lap 9 for P4, where he would finish the race. Anderson was four seconds back of Plessinger at the finish for P5, looking somewhat hobbled during the evening by the six-week probation he received this week from the AMA for “rough riding.” Anderson qualified 2

nd

fastest for the Main event, but quite obviously checked up on the last corner of the last lap of Heat #1 when a hard pass would have taken the Heat win from Roczen.

Despite the challenging Oakland track with its 19-jump rhythm section, as well as two whoops sections, there were very few crashes. Only Sexton’s mishap affected the top five finishing positions. It appeared Sexton would easily take the win as he was leading comfortably by five seconds over Tomac when he tripled into a corner and went down.

Justin Barcia, who faced an AMA probation last season for rough riding, was under no such constraints in Oakland, pushing first Colt Nichols off the track, and then Adam Cianciarulo into the Tuff blocks as he made his way forward. Barcia finished the night in P6, Nichols in P9, and Cianciarulo in P15.

Tomac’s win extends his lead in the series to seven points of Webb and Sexton, who both have 132 points.

Tomac takes a seven-point lead over Webb and Sexton into round 7 of the

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series

next week at AT&T Stadium

in Arlington

. It will be the second of three Triple Crown races this season, a format that favored Sexton at A2. Check our

2023 Supercross Television Schedule

for streaming on Peacock.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Eli Tomac, Yamaha Cooper Webb, KTM Chase Sexton, Honda Aaron Plessinger, KTM Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Justin Barcia, GasGas Christian Craig, Husqvarna Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki Colt Nichols, Honda Justin Cooper, Yamaha Ken Roczen, Suzuki Dean Wilson, Honda Josh Hill, KTM Justin Hill, KTM Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Shane McElrath, Suzuki Benny Bloss, Yamaha Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Cade Clason, Kawasaki Kevin Moranz, KTM Joshua Cartwright, Kawasaki Fredrik Nor é n, Kawasaki