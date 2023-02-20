The Throttle Stop – March 2023 – Checks and Balances

There are always nerves to shake when setting out before a trip. All the bags are packed, gear checked, and gone over twice, thrice, or maybe a quatrain. A mental checklist usually does the trick to keep things in order, but there’s still a chance that my phone’s charger is left on the countertop. And I typically realize that when pulling up to an airport. Being part of the traveling motorcycle media circus means you can find yourself parked at plenty of boarding gates, nodding politely at flight attendants and wondering if that connection was too close for comfort.

The 2023 launch season was at a light simmer and has now hit a rolling boil. Of course, the amount of travel depends on what’s coming to market, available seats on trips, and numerous other factors. Alas, things are heating up for this Californian, a welcome change from our uncharacteristically cold winter. I should count my lucky stars in that regard, as our readers Midwest or East Coast will give a stern side-eye to that statement after scoping our forecasts.

Now, the calendar is starting to stack up for the near future, and with that comes downloading spec sheets to digest whilst in transit. That still doesn’t shake the nerves entirely, but having something to focus on does seem to take the edge off.

Although I’ll be the first to admit that this line of work is a little unusual, it isn’t without its parallels. Those who often find themselves roaming airport halls while on their way to a convention, meeting, job, etc., can quickly identify with a large percentage of what this gig entails. Taking things a step further, the beige boardrooms and cocktail shrimp platters are a constant across nearly all corporate meeting spaces. Big Shrimp has managed to sink its tasty hooked-shaped crustaceans into every industry, man! But I’ll spare the shrimp-based conspiracy theories for another day.

As often as we do this, I still have that tinge of trepidation before hopping onto any contraption and speeding down a straightaway, curvy mountain road, or trail. That feeling did crop up recently when I had an opportunity to ride one of the S&S Cycle Indian Challenger and RSD Indian FTR racebikes. Those two motorcycles come bearing the weight of the unknown, and while many people say that situations like that can make things intriguing with mystery, I’ll say it just keeps me up at night.

The evening before, brutal winds and low temperatures didn’t lend a hand either, though it was an almost expected thing for Chuckwalla Valley Raceway this time of year. Southern California racetrack rats will know that desert around Chuckwalla can be whipped into a windy fury in an instant, so there was some consistency, at least. Luckily, that didn’t carry into the actual riding day.

We’ve all ridden motorcycles before, and we can all feel like a ball of nerves when heading out on a significant trip, a track day, a race weekend, etc. These things are natural. I have a few friends who aren’t phased by these sorts of things, and I’m pretty envious of their unburdened attitudes about most situations. That said, I seem to be able to spell a little better, and I’m still debating if there’s a connection.

Taking the plunge has always been my philosophy. Dipping your toes into cold water will only prolong the inevitable, so you might as well take a deep breath and dive into the deep end. Now, that’s easier said than done, so let’s also observe that this can be done to varying degrees, but you get the idea. It pulls the proverbial Band-Aid off. Instead of worrying about twisting the grip of a 620-pound bespoke racing bagger, you should twist the grip of said bespoke 620-pound bagger and see what’s what. As it turns out, they’re pretty good.

We are getting a little ahead of ourselves here because the reality is all Olympic divers have a plan before leaping through the air and contorting themselves into pretzels. That’s where the checklist mentioned above comes into view, and when all else fails, begin “trusting the process.” The Process, as said by many coaches I’ve worked with, seems to be a moving target and means different things to different people, which is nice because it can be tailored to anyone. Remember, it’s your process.

Mine seems to go something like this: Consider the machine and the conditions, and pick through each of its characteristics until I’m comfortable and confident in what I’m doing. It doesn’t matter if you’re slinging a bike around a racetrack or a nail gun while standing on scaffolding; we all need to take the steps up to the diving board before diving off.

Not that I’m one to break the fourth wall a lot, but I’ve got some bags to pack and spec sheets to start downloading. Keep an eye on

UM

’s homepage because it’ll have some solid stories over the next few weeks.