2024 KTM Dual-Sport Lineup First Look (New 500 and 350 EXC-F)

The KTM dual-sport lineup of the 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F get a complete makeover for 2024—about 95 percent of the parts are new. The two new versions of the popular dual-sport motorcycles are lightly modified versions of the two 50-state-legal dirt bikes we recently told you about. So, we will refer you to our 2024 KTM 500 XW-F and XW-F First Look coverage for all the details. Here, we will inform you about the differences between the dirt bikes and the dual-sport versions.

The biggest difference is the street legality of the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F, compared to the dirt-only XW-F models. That means the addition of mirrors and turn signals, plus different tires and minor motor and exhaust modifications. The weight penalty for street legality is about six pounds.

According to KTM insiders, the EXC-Fs are down about two horsepower compared to the XW-F dirt bikes, which are already tuned to meet California OHV sound and emissions standards.

To keep the US Department of Transportation bureaucrats happy, the 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F are equipped with less-than-knobby ADV-style Continental TKC 80 tires. The use of the Continental tires is due to the lower sound emitted by the TKC 80s, and the street-legal status of the tires. The XW-F dirt bikes get a Dunlop Geomax MX33 and AT80 rear, and we suspect many EXC-F owners will make that swap before starting the engine for the first time.

The 2024 KTM 500 EXC-F has a price tag of $12,949, with the 350 version running $450 less. You have one color choice—orange, with black and vintage purple accents.

2024 KTM 500 EXC-F (and 350 EXC-F) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 511cc (350: 350cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (350: 88 x 57.5mm)

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350: DOHC; 4 valves)

Fueling: Keihin EMS w/ 42mm throttle body

Muffler: Aluminum; USFS-approved spark arrester

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm-spring wet-multiplate w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 520 X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xact fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Continental TKC 80

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.6 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.9 inches

Ground clearance: 14.7 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.2 gallons

Wet weight: 267 pounds (350: 262 pounds)

KTM Dual-Sport Lineup Prices



2024 KTM 500 XW-F Price: $12,949 MSRP

2024 KTM 350 XW-F Price: $12,499

2024 KTM Dual-Sport Lineup Photo Gallery