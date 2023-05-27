2023 Fox Raceway National Motocross Results and Standings

Rookie Jett Lawrence won the opening round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series in dominating fashion. Lawrence was the fastest qualifier, grabbed both holeshots, and was never headed as he led every lap of both motos of the 2023 Fox Raceway National. Lawrence’s Team Honda HRC teammate Chase Sexton was the runner-up in both motos. Although Sexton never challenged Lawrence in moto 1, he hounded Lawrence for the second moto from start to finish, though never managing to show Lawrence a wheel.

Dylan Ferrandis went 3-3 to round out the Fox Raceway National podium on his Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F, though he was never in the mix for the win. Ferrandis was nearly 17 seconds behind Lawrence in the first moto, and almost 45 seconds back in moto 2.

Filling out the top 5 were Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb, as they battled over P4 in both motos. Webb defended P4 in moto 1, with Plessinger finishing nearly a minute ahead of P5 Webb in the second moto. Adam Cianciarulo took P6 in moto 1 and recovered to finish in P7 after falling in the second turn of the second moto, putting the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider at the back of the 40-rider field.

The series continues next Saturday at Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, Calif., with the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Check out our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule for viewing information. In the meantime, don’t miss our photo gallery at the bottom of this story—photos you won’t see anywhere else.

Exclusive photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures

2023 Fox Raceway National Motocross Results, Fox Raceway, Pala, California

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC, 1-1 Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC, 2-2 Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha, 3-3 Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5-4 Cooper Webb, Red Bull Factory Racing, 4-5 Adam Cianciarulo, Monster Energy Kawasaki, 6-7 Grant Harlan, Manluk Rock River Racing, 9-6 José Butron, Wildcat Race Team, 10-8 Lorenzo Locurcio, Wildcat Race Team, 7-11 Fredrik Norén, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 13-9 Jerry Robin, FCC motorsports Yamaha, 8-14 Kyle Chisholm, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 12-13 Dante Oliveira, KTM 450 SX-F, 15-12 Ryan Surratt, JCR, 11-17 Derek Drake, BarX Suzuki, 37-10 Kaeden Amerine, Amerine Racing, 14-20 Marshal Weltin, Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki, 31-15 Luca Marsalisi, Manluk Rock River Racing, 18-18 Romaine Pape, Berryli4ni, 23-16 RJ Wageman, Yamaha YZ450F, 16-33 Jace Kessler, ATeam Honda, 17-23 Christopher Prebula, Team Imperial, 21-19 Brandon Ray, Blood Money Racing, 19-24 Richard Taylor, EKS Brand, 20-40

2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 1 of 11 rounds)

Jett Lawrence, Honda, 50 points (2 moto wins, 2 moto podiums, 2 moto top 5s) Chase Sexton, Honda, 44 (2P, 2 T5s) Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 40 (2P, 2 T5s) Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 34 (2 T5s) Cooper Webb, KTM, 34 (2 T5s) Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 29 Grant Harlan, Yamaha 27 Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 24 José Butron, GasGas, 24 Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 20 Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 20 Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 17 Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15 Ryan Surratt, Honda, 14 Derek Drake, Suzuki, 11 Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 8 Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 6 Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 6 Romaine Pape, GasGas, 5 RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5 Jace Kessler, Honda, 4 Christopher Prebula, KTM, 2 Brandon Ray, Honda, 2 Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1

2023 Fox Raceway National Motocross Photo Gallery