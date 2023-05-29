Triumph of Sauk County Inaugural Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride

Late last year, we told you about a new book that marks the tenth anniversary of the founding of The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride. The annual event is a worldwide phenomenon, bringing together motorcyclists in a unique and fun-filled way. The Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride gives a nod to classy motorcycle heritage and nostalgia, all while raising funds and awareness on men’s health issues, particularly prostate cancer and mental health.

Triumph Motorcycles has become a significant proponent of the event around the world. To mark this year’s event, Triumph offers the Limited Edition Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride T120 Black Bonneville. Other global sponsors include Elf Lubricants, Quad Lock, and Hedon Helmets.

For the first time, the DGR has come to Triumph of Sauk County, one of Wisconsin’s newest Triumph flagship dealerships, and part of Jay’s Power Center in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Triumph of Sauk County’s Triumph Specialist Scott Kaun was the event coordinator for this inaugural running of the event. Local sponsors of the event included Jay’s Power Center/Triumph of Sauk County, Carquest of Reedsburg, Culver’s Restaurant, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, and Richie Strutz.

Funds raised go toward improving awareness and care for prostate cancer by supporting clinical registries and clinical research through Movember, an official charity partner with the DGR. Also supported are suicide prevention programs targeted to veterans and first responders and the DGR social connections initiative.

A fact sheet provided at the event estimated that 90,000 riders in 900 cities in 105 countries worldwide will participate.

With a relatively short run-up time to prepare for and promote this first-time event, and loads of local competing events, such as long-established auto events, weddings, and graduation parties occurring simultaneously, participation was low. Only six riders made this inaugural run.

Despite the numbers, the enthusiasm for the cause and the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride was high, as Kaun led the ride through the scenic farm country of Sauk County. Logan’s Heroes Bary & Grill in Loganville was the lunch stop.

Kaun was philosophical about it and optimistic. “We had a lot of individuals and groups that showed interest as we began to get information out about it, but a lot of people already had plans for the date,” he explained after the Triumph of Sauk County Inaugural Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride. “Planning for next year will be easier now that we’ve done it once, and we’ll start earlier.”