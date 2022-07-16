Triumph of Sauk County Grand Re-Opening [Jay’s Power Center]

Almost three years ago, we told you about Triumph of Sauk County. At the time, it was Triumph’s newest Wisconsin Flagship Dealer in Reedsburg. Business has apparently been pretty good. The product lines have grown, and now the facilities have grown by the acquisition of a huge existing facility virtually next door to the original location. Altogether, Jay’s Power Center now consists of three modern facilities adjacent to one another. The original Triumph building had 5500 square feet of space; the new facility covers a whopping 43,000 square feet.Triumph of Sauk County is part of Jay’s Power Center, a long-established powersports operation. The expansion works out like this in terms of facility sizes:
New Jay’s Power Center/Triumph Sauk County: 43,000 square feet
Jay’s Ag and Turf Center (original Power Center): 15,000 square feet
Jay’s Pedal Center (original Triumph store, now handling e-bicycles): 5,500 square feet
The product lines are as extensive as the floor space. There are nine motorcycle and scooter lines, plus a healthy inventory of used vehicles. ATV, SxS, and snowmobile accessories join apparel lines. The brands carried are:Motorcycle/scooter brands
Benelli
Beta
CFMoto
Genuine Scooters
Kayo
Reiju
Slingshot
SSR
Triumph
UTV/ATV and Snowmobile Brands
CanAm
CFMoto
Kayo
Polaris
Skidoo
SSR
Apparel/Helmet Brands
Bell Helmets
Fly Racing
FXR Racing
HJC Helmets
Icon
Thor Racing
The whole thing is owned by Jay Mittelstaedt—the Jay in Jay’s Power Center—who employs about 40 people through all the departments. The growth of the business has been pretty spectacular.Launched in 2012 in a modest facility, expansion was necessary by 2016. Triumph of Sauk County was added in 2019. A decade after its opening, the business footprint has grown again at 1515 E. Main Street.“My folks helped launch it, and we had quite a few years in business when the Power Center got started in 2012 in a small location,” Mittelstaedt said, reflecting on the amazing growth of the enterprise. “The business kept growing, and we added facility space. It has been pretty amazing. There have been ups and downs, of course. But, overall, there has been pretty steady growth.”Mittelstaedt is more than a business owner who talks knowledgeably about the products he sells. He is also an accomplished powersports competitor who went to the snowmobile World Championship at the Derby Complex in Eagle River, Wisc. and won it all his Formula III Polaris in the 25-lap final.“The larger facility actually has increased showroom traffic,” Sales Manager Chris Gerber explains. “We’re seeing increased sales volume overall, and Triumph motorcycles are doing very well. We have a lot of variety in the types of products, as well as the range of brand names in each line. We have the largest selection of Triumph bikes in the Midwest; we have about 40 bikes in stock right now.”Jay’s Power Center also offers opportunities to enjoy the motorcycle lifestyle with others. Bike Nights are returning to Jay’s Power Center this summer. There will be food, drink, music, and of course, the chance to check out the lineup of motorcycles. Starting June 2, Jay’s Power Center began hosting a Bike Night one Thursday night each month, with August 4 and September 1 on the calendar.
