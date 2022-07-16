2023 Beta Dual-Sport Lineup First Look [7 RR-S Fast Facts]

The 2023 Beta Dual-Sport lineup of four dirt-oriented street-legal motorcycles is here. The four models are virtually identical, other than the bores and strokes used by the 500, 430, 390, and 350 flavors. There are upgrades to the suspension, electronics, and ergonomics, so let’s get to it.
The RR-S lineup gets the same suspension as the dirt-only RR models. Sachs ZF suspension is used all around. The fork is updated from last year, with new oil passages designed to reduce cavitation. Additionally, the range of damping adjustment is increased. The shock is a piggyback-reservoir design with a linkage helping out.
New ECU mapping includes traction control. The 2023 Beta dual-sport motorcycles have two power modes—wet and dry—and the traction control is optimized for each mode. Traction control can be turned on or off in either mode.
The radiator shrouds are narrower for 2023, making it easier for the rider to move around on the bike.
Beta updated the graphic, going with red for most of the bodywork.
The four motors have different characteristics. The 500 and 430 share the same stroke and use discrete bores, while the 390 and 350 have identical bores and different strokes. The 390 and 350 are two pounds lighter than the 500 and 430.
6. Trail Tech Voyager GPS units return as a standard feature. In addition to GPS functionality, the unit provides engine monitoring, along with the ability to download trail maps.7. The 2023 Beta dual-sport lineup gets an across-the-board $500 price hike. All four models are in a $300 price spread, encouraging you to buy the model that works best for you, rather than worrying about the price. Buyers who like to have their bikes factory customized will be happy to know the BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) program is back for 2023.
MV Agusta F3 RR + Anna Grechishkina from Ukraine with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the gorgeous new MV Agusta F3 RR on the track, and in the canyons. The MV Agusta is an exotic machine with a rarified price tag—is it art, or does it actually deliver the goods? Hmm… Nic gives us his thoughts.
The second part of this Podcast is brought to you by Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly who is reporting from the Ukraine war zone.
In this segment, Neale introduces us to world motorcycle traveler, Anna Grechishkina. Anna is herself Ukranian, and somewhat naturally, felt the need to curtail her travels and head back to her homeland—and into the war zone—to help with the horrendous humanitarian crisis that has developed.