2023 Beta Dual-Sport Lineup First Look [7 RR-S Fast Facts]

The 2023 Beta Dual-Sport lineup of four dirt-oriented street-legal motorcycles is here. The four models are virtually identical, other than the bores and strokes used by the 500, 430, 390, and 350 flavors. There are upgrades to the suspension, electronics, and ergonomics, so let’s get to it.

  1. The RR-S lineup gets the same suspension as the dirt-only RR models. Sachs ZF suspension is used all around. The fork is updated from last year, with new oil passages designed to reduce cavitation. Additionally, the range of damping adjustment is increased. The shock is a piggyback-reservoir design with a linkage helping out.

  1. New ECU mapping includes traction control. The 2023 Beta dual-sport motorcycles have two power modes—wet and dry—and the traction control is optimized for each mode. Traction control can be turned on or off in either mode.

  1. The radiator shrouds are narrower for 2023, making it easier for the rider to move around on the bike.

  1. Beta updated the graphic, going with red for most of the bodywork.

  1. The four motors have different characteristics. The 500 and 430 share the same stroke and use discrete bores, while the 390 and 350 have identical bores and different strokes. The 390 and 350 are two pounds lighter than the 500 and 430.

6. Trail Tech Voyager GPS units return as a standard feature. In addition to GPS functionality, the unit provides engine monitoring, along with the ability to download trail maps.

7. The 2023 Beta dual-sport lineup gets an across-the-board $500 price hike. All four models are in a $300 price spread, encouraging you to buy the model that works best for you, rather than worrying about the price. Buyers who like to have their bikes factory customized will be happy to know the BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) program is back for 2023.

We have tested the Beta 500 RR-S

2023 Beta 500 RR-S (430 RR-S, 390 RR-S, and 350 RR-S) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Displacement: 478cc (430: 431cc; 390: 386cc; 350: 349cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 100 x 60.8mm (430: 95 x 60.8mm; 390: 88 x 63.4mm; 350: 88 x 57.4mm)

  • Compression ratio: 11.9:1 (430: 12.3:1; 390: 12.5:1; 350: 13.2:1)

  • Starting: Electric (kick optional)

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 42mm throttle body w/ dual injectors

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves (titanium intake, steel exhaust)

  • Lubrication: Separate oil for engine and transmission w/ dual oil pumps

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated diaphragm-style

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted Sachs ZF Open Cartridge fork; 11.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Sachs ZF aluminum-body, piggyback reservoir shock; 11.4 inches

  • Wheels: Excel Takasago

  • Tires: Maxxis Enduro

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm floating Galfer disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm Galfer disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

  • Seat height: 37 inches

  • Ground clearance: 12.6 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 257 pounds (390 and 350: 255 pounds)

PRICES

  • 2023 Beta 500 RR-S: $11,799 MSRP

  • 2023 Beta 430 RR-S: $11,699 MSRP

  • 2023 Beta 390 RR-S: $11,599 MSRP

  • 2023 Beta 350 RR-S: $11,499 MSRP

