When the project stalled, more than $18 million had already been spent, and about $20 million remained in the appropriation. In 1983, a scaled-down dam project was considered, but that failed the cost/benefit test.Why was the property never allowed to go back to the original owners? A report on the Reserve site explains it this way: “Taking its normal course of action, the federal government would slowly solicit input from Congress that eventually would lead to the federal government disposing of the property. The federal government would offer the property to any other federal agency, such as the National Park Service, the military, Native American tribes, et cetera. If no other federal agency was interested in the property, it would be offered to the State of Wisconsin, and if the state was not interested, ultimately it would be put up for sale to private individuals.”In 1993, after years of meetings and workgroups, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve was created with legislation enacted in 1996. Today, the 8589-acre Kickapoo Valley Reserve is managed by a board that includes multiple local government representatives, state government, and representatives of the Ho-Chunk Nation.Okay, back to the tower—exactly what is it and why is it there? That was to have been the five-story high flood gate control tower that would have stood out in the water of the manmade La Farge Lake.The artist’s concept drawing of the completed project shows there was to have been a road along the top of the dam structure, and a walkway was to have extended from the road out to the floodgate control tower.The Kickapoo Valley Reserve includes stunning natural beauty and is worth the trip to see it—and the tower, too, of course!Photography by Gary Ilminen
There’s Something Strange in Kickapoo: Motorcycle Travel
