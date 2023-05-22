2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price + Photos]

Despite its name, the 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R does not part of KTM’s Enduro lineup. Instead, this rangy trellis-framed motorcycle is slotted as a Travel bike, placing it in the same category as KTM’s Adventure models. Powered by a 693cc single, the 690 Enduro R weighs 350 pounds with its 3.6-gallon underseat fuel tank filled, so it legitimately sits between KTM’s dirt-focused Enduro bikes and the more streetable Adventure lineup.

Certainly, the 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R is dirt-capable. The WP Xplor suspension offers nearly ten inches of high-quality wheel travel at both ends, plus a pure-dirt 21-/18-inch wheelset with D.I.D Dirtstar rims. However, ADV-style tires and high gearing will keep you away from technical trails. However, when a high-quality dirt road makes itself available, 100 mph is not out of the question, thanks to a six-speed transmission.

KTM gives the 690 Enduro R plenty of electronics you wouldn’t expect on a big single ready for the dirt. There’s a quickshifter and two power modes (Street and Offroad), plus traction control and Bosch ABS (both cornering aware and defeatable). There’s also an optional Offroad ABS that turns off the rear wheel ABS, but leaves a bit of ABS in reserve for the front wheel. We found this all out last time we tested the KTM 690 Enduro R.

The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R has a price tag a buck short of $13k, and comes in one color—we’re sure you can guess what that is.

2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 693cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Final drive: 520 X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ D.I.D DirtStar rims

Front wheel: 21 x 1.85

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Offroad mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

Curb weight: 350 pounds

2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $12,999 MSRP

