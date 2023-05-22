2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price + Photos]

Despite its name, the 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R does not part of KTM’s Enduro lineup. Instead, this rangy trellis-framed motorcycle is slotted as a Travel bike, placing it in the same category as KTM’s Adventure models. Powered by a 693cc single, the 690 Enduro R weighs 350 pounds with its 3.6-gallon underseat fuel tank filled, so it legitimately sits between KTM’s dirt-focused Enduro bikes and the more streetable Adventure lineup.
Certainly, the 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R is dirt-capable. The WP Xplor suspension offers nearly ten inches of high-quality wheel travel at both ends, plus a pure-dirt 21-/18-inch wheelset with D.I.D Dirtstar rims. However, ADV-style tires and high gearing will keep you away from technical trails. However, when a high-quality dirt road makes itself available, 100 mph is not out of the question, thanks to a six-speed transmission.
KTM gives the 690 Enduro R plenty of electronics you wouldn’t expect on a big single ready for the dirt. There’s a quickshifter and two power modes (Street and Offroad), plus traction control and Bosch ABS (both cornering aware and defeatable). There’s also an optional Offroad ABS that turns off the rear wheel ABS, but leaves a bit of ABS in reserve for the front wheel. We found this all out last time we tested the KTM 690 Enduro R.
The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R has a price tag a buck short of $13k, and comes in one color—we’re sure you can guess what that is.
2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 693cc
- Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Final drive: 520 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
- Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ D.I.D DirtStar rims
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.85
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Offroad mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 350 pounds
2023 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $12,999 MSRP