Gaerne SG22 Boots First Look [10 Fast Facts; 36 Photos]

The long-running Gaerne SG-12 premium motocross boot is supplanted by new flagship footwear from the Italian company. The Gaerne SG22 boots debuted in the United States by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates R.J. Hampshire and Talon Hawkins at the 2023 Supercross Championship Series finale at Salt Lake City earlier this month. Previously, MXGP’s Romain Febvre and EnduroGP’s Andrea Verona campaigned in the GS22s in Europe. Let’s review the all-new design of the Gaerne SG22 motocross boots, starting at the top.
- The new aluminum buckles on the Gaerne SG22 boots allow secure fastening and quick adjustment. In addition to traditional sawtooth strap adjustment, the top buckle can be fastened in any of three positions for fit fine-tuning.
- The shin guard is adjustable. To adapt to the type of knee braces or knee guards the rider wears, the shin guard can be run in either of two positions for optimal comfort. The shin guard also has a vent to help cool the rider’s lower leg.
- Grip on the bike is improved with a new rubber compound where the boot interacts with the motorcycle. The new Grip Guard 1.0 is claimed to increase feel and upgrade protection.
- Ankle protection is enhanced by the new Gaerne Dual Stage Pivot System 1.0 on the SG22. According to Gaerne, the new ankle pivot is designed to reduce the likelihood of injury due to hyperextension, hyperflexion, and lateral movement. The movement of the pivot also better replicates the action o
- Ankle comfort is also addressed in the Gaerne GS22. There is a new internal Memory Foam 1.0 that shapes itself to the contours of the rider’s ankles.
- The new heel offers sophisticated protection. The Microshock plastic heel has different densities to balance protection and movement.
- The Gaerne SG22 gets a new toe box. Gaerne calls it a 3D Main Body Toe Box. A one-piece unit, it is designed to ease shifting by reducing the height of the toe box as it gets closer to the shift lever position. There’s also a Steel Bumper 1.0 between the sole and the upper poot. It’s a steel insert that allows for thinner, lighter construction while retaining protection.
- Inside the boot are dual-density inserts. This helps cushion the rider’s feet when walking and offers necessary internal grip when riding the bike.
- Goodyear Welted construction returns. This makes the Gaerne SG22 easier to repair and resole. According to Gaerne, it also increases durability and boot integrity. The SG22 boots continue to be made in Italy.
- The all-new Gaerne SG22 boots come in four colors, and Euro sizing from 41-49. If you’re a big guy who wants the 49, it only comes in Anthracite-Red. The other sizes also are available in red, white, or black. The list price for the SG22 boots is $730 a pair.
Photography of R.J. Hampshire and Talon Hawkins by Ryne Swanberg / Octopi Media
Location photography by Marco Campelli
Studio photography by Roberto Zanzot
Gaerne SG22 Boots Fast Facts
- Sizes: 41-49
- Colors: Anthracite-Red; red; white; black
Gaerne SG22 Boots Price: $730/pair MSRP