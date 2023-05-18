2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King Review

Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha R7, your gateway to a new generation of supersport machine.

In our first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the new Ducati Monster SP. This is the super-duper very tricked out version of the new Monster—it has all the cool stuff including full Öhlins suspension. It’s a pricey moto for sure and that almost puts it into its own class in the upper-middleweight range.

In our second segment, I chat with film Writer, Producer and Director, Mark Neale. Mark is the guy who wrote and directed the series of movies covering MotoGP from the early 2000s on. The series started with the iconic documentary, ‘Faster’, and ended with ‘Hitting The Apex’ in 2015. Brad Pitt narrated that one, and indeed, he had a vital hand in getting it finished.

[View Official Trailer YouTube]

Interestingly, the movie is still relevant now, some 8 years later, and Mark’s stories of how the movie came to be, and his interactions with the people and riders involved make for some entertaining listening.

