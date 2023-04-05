2023 Glendale Supercross Fantasy Tips, Track Maps [8 Fast Facts]

After a week off, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series resumes Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With six rounds remaining on consecutive Saturdays, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb are tied on points, with Chase Sexton lurking 22 points back. Let’s get started with our 2023 Glendale Supercross fantasy tips, especially for the RMFantasySX.com players.
- Eli Tomac is the man to beat in Glendale. Tomac has four Arizona 450SX wins to his credit and has had a week off to fully resolve his neck issues. Also, the 2023 Glendale Supercross is a Triple Crown round. Tomac won the Glendale Triple Crown last year, going 1-1-3. Put down Tomac to win at State Farm Stadium.
- With four P2 finishes in the last six rounds, Cooper Webb is a solid choice as runner-up. Webb’s strength is coming from behind in Main Events, and the shorter three-race format of the Triple Crown rounds works against that. Webb has only been off the podium twice in 2023, and one of those times was at the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown. Webb could buck the trend, but my predictions are all about what’s most likely.
- Chase Sexton has more P3 finishes than any other rider, so that’s a good prediction for the 2023 Glenda Supercross round. Sexton is undeniably fast; he also reliably makes a mistake that causes him to fall and lose positions. Sexton did win the Triple Crown at A2, so he has that working in his favor. However, until Sexton becomes more consistent, P3 is a safe place to put him.
- Only one rider has swept all three races at a Triple Crown round—Ken Roczen in 2020 at State Farm Stadium. Although Roczen could repeat his feat, he has just one win and two podiums in 11 rounds this year. However, he has been a reliable top-five pick, so go with P4 for Roczen in Glendale.
- P5 at the 2023 Glendale Supercross comes down to Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Aaron Plessinger. Anderson has eight top-five finishes this year, trailing only the triumvirate of Tomac, Webb, and Sexton. Barcia has been in the top five at the last four rounds—an impressive performance. Plessinger has four top-five finishes this year, though only one in the previous five rounds. I like streaks, and four-in-a-row for Barcia is enough for me to give him the P5 nod on Saturday.
- There are a few riders to consider for the P8 Wild Card—Adam Cianciarulo, Christian Craig, Justin Hill, and Aaron Plessinger. Cianciarulo is on a 6-8-8 run, making him a natural pick for P8 in Glendale. Craig has been hovering around P8 for the last six rounds, getting his card punched for 7-8-10-7-6-9 finishes. Justin Hill is on an up-and-down 9-7-10 run, so P8 is right in that neighborhood. Plessinger has been within one position of P8 five times this year but is very unpredictable. Again, I follow streaks, so it’s Cianciarulo for the P8 Wild Card.
- Seattle was very good to me, and I’m now in the top 30-percent of RMFantasyMX.com players. That’s my highest ranking all year, though I’m now 0-for-11 in Wild Card picks.
- You don’t want to miss a gate drop, so consult our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule. The race will also be rerun on Monday, April 10, on CNBC, though we know you’ll all be watching it live with us. You can prep by checking out our track maps at the end of this story.
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 248 points (6 wins, 8 podiums, 9 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 248 points (2W, 9P, 11 top fives)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 226 (2W, 8P, 10 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 199 (1W, 2P, 7 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 199 (2P, 8 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 195 (3P, 5 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 180 (1P, 4 T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 122
- Justin Hill, KTM, 116
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 107
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 84
- Josh Hill, KTM, 78
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 76
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 57
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 46
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 43
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 43
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 42
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 40
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 36
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 34
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 5
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2
- Cole Seely, Honda, 2