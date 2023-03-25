2023 Seattle Supercross Results, Standings, Video, Coverage

Defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac took the lead on lap 11 of a 23-lap Main Event and was never headed as he regained the top spot in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Tomac inherited the lead from Chase Sexton after Sexton crashed on the constantly evolving track at Lumen Field in Seattle. Cooper Webb came into Seattle with a three-point lead in the standings and finished second. Although Tomac and Webb are tied in points, Tomac owns the most-wins tiebreaker.

After a holeshot from Kevin Moranz, Sexton took the lead before a lap was completed. Ken Roczen was behind Sexton, with Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, and Webb following. Tomac dropped to P5 on lap 2 after Cianciarulo and Webb got by. On the third lap, Tomac repassed Webb and then Cianciarulo on the next lap. Two laps later, Tomac got by Roczen and was in a holding pattern behind Sexton.

It took Webb until lap 8 to put a pass on Cianciarulo. On lap 11, Webb passed Roczen and the downed Sexton. However, Tomac had a safe cushion, and Webb was unable to mount a serious challenge for the lead.

Justin Barcia started in P7, and worked his way up to the final podium position on lap 14 when he passed Roczen. Roczen faded to P6, with passes made by Sexton (lap 15) and Jason Anderson a lap later. Anderson got by Sexton on lap 18, nailing down P4 at the checkered flag with Sexton in P5.

Sexton’s crash inflicted severe damage on his title run, as Sexton now sits 22 points behind Tomac and Webb. Roczen and Anderson are tied for P4 in the standings with 199 points, four ahead of a surging Barcia.

The Supercross series takes a week off, with racing returning on Saturday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Consult our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule if you plan to watch it from the comfort of your home.

Photography courtesy of Align Media and Feld Motor Sports

2023 Seattle Supercross Results, Lumen Field

Eli Tomac, Yamaha Cooper Webb, KTM Justin Barcia, GasGas Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Chase Sexton, Honda Ken Roczen, Suzuki Aaron Plessinger, KTM Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Christian Craig, Husqvarna Justin Hill, KTM Dean Wilson, Honda Josh Hill, KTM Grant Harlan, Yamaha Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki Benny Bloss, Yamaha Shane McElrath, Suzuki Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Justin Starling, GasGas Kevin Moranz, KTM Cole Seely, Honda Cade Clason, Kawasaki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)