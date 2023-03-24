The Ventura Jean by Cortech Review

Jeans are probably one of the most popular types of riding pants—or pants, in general—in the western world. However, denim alone doesn’t offer protection from cuts, abrasion, and impacts in a fall.

The Ventura Jean by Cortech is a stretch cotton motorcycle pant that offers the comfort of 11.75-ounce elastane stretch cotton with Dyneema fiber added to the fabric’s weave, and backed up by 165gsm Dupont Kevlar lining from the waist to the shins. Dyneema fiber is claimed to be 15 times stronger than steel at the same weight, giving it exceptional resistance to abrasion and cuts.

In addition to the abrasion/cut protection, the Ventura jeans are prepped for installation of optional Safe-Tech knee and hip armor, which we strongly recommend for impact resistance. The Safe-Tech Knee Protector sells for just $13 a pair, and come in men’s and women’s size—both offering CE level 2 impact protection. You get CE level 1 protection from the Safe-Tech hip guards, which also run $13 a pair. Both are available from Cortech’s parent company, Helmet House. To make installation easier when you add the armor, the armor pockets for the knee protectors are accessible from the outside with a zipper closure.

Keeping The Ventura Jean by Cortech together is high-strength tex 75 thread—1000 meters of thread weighs 75g—with triple-overlock safety stitching at critical seams and concealed safety seams. Waist closure is with a heavy-duty metal stud-style button and YKK brand zipper. The Ventura jean is equipped with your standard-width belt loops, as well as integral shoelace loops that come with a black and white shoelace already installed.

The fit of The Ventura Jean by Cortech is as-expected, and they come in a broad range of sizes. In addition to the protection offered, The Ventura Jean is exceptionally comfortable. There’s just enough stretch to make it easy to move around on the motorcycle and walk around off the bike, while not being so stretchy that they look like leggings. The five-pocket design is classic, with the front pockets deep enough to swallow a smartphone, wallet, and key. The legs are wide enough to accommodate cruiser boots, and can be tucked into touring or sport boots.

The MSRP of The Ventura Jean by Cortech is $170. However, at the time of this review, the pants are available for $100/pair. The only color available is Dark Rinse, and it looks good. We have been wearing these pants for a while, and they have proven to be durable and look good on and off a motorcycle. Fortunately, we haven’t fallen in them to test their strength. We can say that they’re a bit warm in the summer, so stick with them during the other three seasons.