2023 Suzuki SV650 Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, Colors, Info]

The evergreen Suzuki SV650 is back with new colors and a $100 price increase this year. Like last year, the SV650 comes in two flavors—a standard version, and an ABS edition for a $450 premium (which we recommend).
We have long loved the torquey, novice-friendly, expert-satisfying DOHC 90-degree V-twin powerplant. The motor is slung below a steel trellis frame that offers the stability a new rider wants, and a seasoned rider can absorb.
The 2023 Suzuki SV650 is ready and willing to do commuting and urban chores during the week, and then mix it up in the canyons on weekends. Thanks to a neutral riding position, the rider is always comfortable. The suspension is basic—no damping adjustment and the fork is a conventional design, though the shock gets help from linkage and sping-preload adjustability. Twin 290mm discs slow things down predictably, and the Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III tires combine good traction with extended wear. We tested the Suzuki SV650 ABS recently, so the ’23 will have identical characteristics.
Each version of the 2023 Suzuki SV650 comes in a distinctive color. The standard version is Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray with red wheels, while the ABS model is Metallic Reflective Blue with subdued gold wheels. In both cases, the five-spoke wheels are cast aluminum. Even with ABS added to the package, the MSRP is less than $8k.
2023 Suzuki SV650 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 90-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 645cc
- Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm throttle bodies w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: D.I.D 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm conventional fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Five-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 290mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Tokico calipers
- Rear brake: Disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional (+$450)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 432 pounds (ABS: 437 pounds)
COLORS
- Standard: Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray
- ABS: Metallic Reflective Blue
2023 Suzuki SV650 Price: $7399 MSRP (ABS: $7849)