2023 Suzuki SV650 Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Specs, Colors, Info]

The evergreen Suzuki SV650 is back with new colors and a $100 price increase this year. Like last year, the SV650 comes in two flavors—a standard version, and an ABS edition for a $450 premium (which we recommend).

We have long loved the torquey, novice-friendly, expert-satisfying DOHC 90-degree V-twin powerplant. The motor is slung below a steel trellis frame that offers the stability a new rider wants, and a seasoned rider can absorb.

The 2023 Suzuki SV650 is ready and willing to do commuting and urban chores during the week, and then mix it up in the canyons on weekends. Thanks to a neutral riding position, the rider is always comfortable. The suspension is basic—no damping adjustment and the fork is a conventional design, though the shock gets help from linkage and sping-preload adjustability. Twin 290mm discs slow things down predictably, and the Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III tires combine good traction with extended wear. We tested the Suzuki SV650 ABS recently, so the ’23 will have identical characteristics.

Each version of the 2023 Suzuki SV650 comes in a distinctive color. The standard version is Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray with red wheels, while the ABS model is Metallic Reflective Blue with subdued gold wheels. In both cases, the five-spoke wheels are cast aluminum. Even with ABS added to the package, the MSRP is less than $8k.

2023 Suzuki SV650 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Displacement: 645cc

Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm throttle bodies w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: D.I.D 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm conventional fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Five-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brakes: 290mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Tokico calipers

Rear brake: Disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional (+$450)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.9 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Curb weight: 432 pounds (ABS: 437 pounds)

COLORS

Standard: Glass Sparkle Black / Solid Iron Gray

ABS: Metallic Reflective Blue

2023 Suzuki SV650 Price: $7399 MSRP (ABS: $7849)