2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS Review [Quick Commuter Test on LA Freeways]

Starting my mornings out on the busy 405 freeway in Los Angeles always proves difficult for me when navigating through heavy traffic. Although I’m fairly new to commuting by motorcycle, I have been riding for a little over a year and consider myself a beginner/intermediate rider, especially on the street—I also do track days and schools
. At my experience level, I can say the 2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS makes completing the heavily trafficked route easy.
Beginning with the hand controls, my hands never felt stressed or tight while easily maneuvering through heavy traffic, on and off the freeway. The placement of my feet on the pegs allows easy access to the shifter and rear brake pedal.Thanks to the Suzuki SV650’s lightweight suspension and easy maneuverability, getting through traffic is much easier and less tiring for me. The V-twin produces effortless acceleration was needed—throttle response is good, and the powerband is smoother. This makes the SV650 easy to ride in tight traffic or quick runs through the canyons.
During my night commutes home from work, the large halogen headlight lights up the road and is a great design touch. Still, it’s time for Suzuki to upgrade the headlight to LED to match the taillight. As far as drawing wanted attention to myself and the SV650, I would like a muffler with a bit more sound output and a bit racier look. Speaking of appearance, the dark blue trellis frame and rims bring out the sleek design on the naked style bike.For commuting, my main complaint is the lack of wind protection. As much as I like the unfaired look, commuting on the freeways at high speeds becomes uncomfortable after a while with the upright seating position. Although Suzuki doesn’t offer accessory wind protection (other than a “meter visor”), Spain’s Puig
offers a bikini fairing designed specifically for the SV650.
Being 5-foot-3, I always have difficulty maneuvering larger motorcycles—especially at slow speeds at my destination. The SV650’s sub-31-inch seat height eliminates that concern. The extra security of the ABS system is mentally beneficial for me and worth the $450 premium over the ABS-free standard SV650. A few times, I have felt the ABS activate in a few tight spots I found myself in during my ride. Longer rides are quite easy, thanks to its large, padded seat.The 2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS is a confidence booster, as its upright ergonomics and light weight keep me feeling in control throughout my daily driving and heavy traffic conditions.Photography by Don WilliamsRIDING STYLE2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS SpecsENGINE
CHASSIS
- Type: 90-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 81.0 x 62.6mm
- Displacement: 645cc
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Web multiplate
- Final drive: DID 520 chain
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 41mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Five-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSmart III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 290mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Tokico calipers
- Rear brake: Disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS Price: $7749 MSRP
- Wheelbase: 56.9 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Curb weight: 437 pounds
- Color: Metallic Matte Black No. 2
2022 Suzuki SV650 ABS Review Photo Gallery