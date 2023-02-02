2023 Superbike World Championship Series Schedule

The FIM Superbike World Championship Series schedule gets a complete makeover for 2023. The WorldSBK calendar stats with flyaway rounds in Australia and Indonesia. The series then stays in Europe for eight rounds from April to September. Round 11 is in Argentina in October, with a 12th and final round to be determined.

2022 World Superbike Champion Álvaro Bautista

Three riders dominated the proceedings in 2022—Álvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, and Jonathan Rea. Bautista took the title away from defending champion Razgatlıoğlu at the penultimate round, with six-time World Superbike Champion Rea close behind. Possible competition for the trio will come from Danilo Petrucci, Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

  1. February 24-26: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia

  2. March 3-5: Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia

  3. April 21-23: TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands

  4. May 5-7: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

  5. June 2-4: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy

  6. June 30 – July 2: Donington Park Circuit, UK

  7. July 28-30: Autodrom Most, Czech Republic

  8. September 8-10: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France

  9. September 22-24: MotorLand Aragón, Spain

  10. September 29 – October 1: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal

  11. October 13-15: Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina

  12. TBA

2022 World Superbike Championship Final Standings

  1. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, 601 points

  2. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Yamaha, 529 points

  3. Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki, 502

  4. Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Ducati, 293

  5. Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha, 274

  6. Alex Lowes, Kawasaki, 272

  7. Axel Bassani, Ducati, 244

  8. Scott Redding, BMW, 204

  9. Iker Lecuona, Honda, 189

  10. Xavi Vierge, Honda, 164

  11. Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha, 142

  12. Loris Baz, BMW, 125

  13. Phillip Oettl, Ducati, 85

  14. Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki

  15. Michael Van Der Mark, BMW, 46

  16. Eugene Laverty, BMW, 36

  17. Roberto Tamburini, Yamaha, 36

  18. Luca Bernardi, Ducati, 35

  19. Xavi Forés, Ducati, 33

  20. Kohta Nozane, Yamaha, 15

  21. Tetsuta Nagashima, Honda, 13

  22. Illia Mykhalchyk, BMW, 10

  23. Hafizh Syahrin, Honda, 10

  24. Christophe Ponsson, Yamaha, 9

  25. Kyle Smith, Kawasaki, 4

  26. Leon Haslam, Kawasaki, 4

  27. Oliver König, Kawasaki, 3

  28. Tarran Mackenzie, Yamaha, 3

  29. Leandro Mercado, Honda, 3

  30. Peter Hickman, BMW, 2

  31. Jake Gagne, Yamaha, 1

