2023 Superbike World Championship Series Schedule

The FIM Superbike World Championship Series schedule gets a complete makeover for 2023. The WorldSBK calendar stats with flyaway rounds in Australia and Indonesia. The series then stays in Europe for eight rounds from April to September. Round 11 is in Argentina in October, with a 12th and final round to be determined.Three riders dominated the proceedings in 2022—Álvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, and Jonathan Rea. Bautista took the title away from defending champion Razgatlıoğlu at the penultimate round, with six-time World Superbike Champion Rea close behind. Possible competition for the trio will come from Danilo Petrucci, Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
2023 World Superbike Championship Series Schedule
February 24-26: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia
March 3-5: Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia
April 21-23: TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands
May 5-7: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
June 2-4: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy
June 30 – July 2: Donington Park Circuit, UK
July 28-30: Autodrom Most, Czech Republic
September 8-10: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France
September 22-24: MotorLand Aragón, Spain
September 29 – October 1: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal
October 13-15: Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina
Our first segment introduces you to the new Arch 1s. This latest, slightly more sporting American V-twin, adds to the original KRGT1 coming from the boutique manufacturer based in Hawthorne, Southern California. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode through Malibu with Gard Hollinger, who co-founded Arch Motorcycle with his friend, Keanu Reeves. The 1s is a unique ride for sure, and Nic explains what makes the bike really stand out.
For the entertaining story behind Arch Motorcycle from Gard Hollinger himself, you must listen to his podcast episode on Motos & Friends HERE
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with multiple Emmy award-winning writer, Producer, Director, and actor, Thom Beers. the former Chairman & CEO of Fremantle Media North America, responsible for American Idol and America’s Got Talent.
Thom’s fertile imagination led to most of the really big reality TV shows such as ‘Deadliest Catch’ (now in its 17th season!), and many others. Of course for us in the motorcycle world, you’ll be interested to hear the genesis and story of how he started the first real fabrication reality show ‘Monster Garage’, that showcased Jesse James, and then how that led to ‘Biker Build Off’ and the ‘Zombie Choppers’ movie.
You’d imagine that most of Thom’s time is spent sitting behind a desk and on his phone. Not so. His intense stories of capturing much of the content for these shows make for some hair-raising listening.