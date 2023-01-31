Vance & Hines VO2 Falcon Stainless Steel Air Intake First Look

Although Vance & Hines is known for its exhaust systems, it also sells air-intake systems, including the fast-growing VO2 line. The latest member of the VO2 family is the new Falcon Stainless. The Vance & Hines VO2 Falcon Stainless is a hand-welded stainless-steel intake straight out of the King of the Baggers
world and designed for Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight
117 to 107 motors.
Made by Vance & Hines at its Santa Fe Springs, Calif., production facility, the VO2 Falcon Stainless takes corrosion-resistant 304 stainless steel tubing, creates pie-cut segments, and hand-welds them together using the TIG process. The finished product is one-of-a-kind, as the heat of the welding creates a unique pattern of color changes.
The VO2 Falcon Stainless system includes an integrated breather assembly with an oiled air filter with a slant-nose design—the same high-volume washable filter used on all intakes in the VO2 Falcon line. CNC-machined billet aluminum is used for the mounting plate. The cap is stamped with a Vance & Hines logo. Stainless steel fasteners are employed to keep everything tight.
The Falcon Stainless cannot be mounted on Harley-Davidson touring models with fairing lowers. If you ride in the rain, Vance & Hines will sell you a Pre-Filter Rain Sock.“High-performance baggers, inspired by King of the Baggers and BRL, are the hottest Harley customizing trend around the world,” according to Vance & Hines
President Mike Kennedy. “This new limited-production product not only delivers great airflow, but is the finishing touch to a great looking, go-fast bagger.”
The Vance & Hines VO2 Falcon Stainless matches up with Vance & Hines’ Hi-Output RR exhaust system, a stainless steel 2-into-1 design. The 49-state Hi-Output RR exhaust system, which incorporates a catalyst, can be had with the same finish as the VO2 Falcon Stainless, or painted Matte Black. The Hi-Output RR’s headers step up from 1.75 inches to 2.0 inches ahead of the oversized collector, which is turned in to give your racing-inspired street bagger additional cornering clearance. The system boasts boosts in low-rpm torque and high-rpm horsepower.The Vance & Hines VO2 Falcon Stainless intake retails for $750, with the Hi-Output RR exhaust system sporting a $1550 price tag.
Vance & Hines VO2 Falcon Photo Gallery