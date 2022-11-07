2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT First Look [7 Fast Facts]

The Honda Rebel goes into traveling mode with the new 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT. Featuring a fairing and bags, the 1100T (guess what “T” stands for) is a bagger-style motorcycle with less displacement, less weight, and less cost than the full-sized competition. Let’s see what Honda did to the Rebel 1100 DCT to make it a bagger.
The new 2023 1100T DCT is derived directly from the 1100 DCT cruiser. From there, Honda added what was needed to meet bagger criteria.
The first thing you’ll notice is the fork-mounted fairing. The fairing is there to protect you from the wind and elements. Honda hasn’t cluttered it up with a large dash, sound system, or other distractions. It’s a fairing with a low-rise windscreen, and that’s it. A round 4.7-inch LCD screen gets the job done, though it is offset for that rakish look.
The saddlebags make it a bagger. The hard color-matched bags carry a modest 35 liters and are lockable.
The new Honda bagger is only available with DCT. If you want a manual clutch, you’ll have to go with the standard Rebel 1100 cruiser.
We have tested the Honda Rebel 1100 DCT, so you can get a good idea of how much we like the platform. Spoiler alert: It’s a good one, and we suspect it will adapt well to local touring duty. We will be testing it ASAP!
The standard Rebel 1100 and the auto-transmission Rebel 1100 DCT return this year unchanged.
The 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT has a price tag of $11,299. It’s not easy to get into the bagger genre for less. It can be had in Bordeaux Red Metallic and Metallic Black, with matching bags and fairing in either color.
2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT SpecsENGINE
Type: Parallel-twin canted forward 22.5 degrees
Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
Displacement: 1084cc
Compression ratio: 10.1:1
Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle bodies
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Dual Clutch Transmission w/ manual or automatic shift
Final drive: 525 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Steel-tube perimeter
Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 43mm cartridge-style fork; 5.5 inches
Vespa 300 GTS + Cyndi Sadler of Sportbike Track Time
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends—the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Vespa is possibly the storied name among scooters. The Italian marque produces premium quality machines that excel in urban environments. And what better urban environment to test a Vespa than in the heart of Italy—Rome? Senior Editor Nic de Sena took himself there—not to splash around in the Trevi fountain as one might assume, but to actually ride the new Vespa 300 GTS in its natural habitat. If you live in Rome, you need a Vespa like the Pope needs a balcony. If you live elsewhere—well you be the judge after you hear what Nic has to say.
In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Cyndi Sadler, co-owner of track day provider Sportbike Track Time –the biggest provider of track days on the East Coast. Cyndi is a real rider and loves her track days riding her Honda 125 two-stroke GP bike.
So from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!