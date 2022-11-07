2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT First Look [7 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT FIrst Look: Bagger

The Honda Rebel goes into traveling mode with the new 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT. Featuring a fairing and bags, the 1100T (guess what “T” stands for) is a bagger-style motorcycle with less displacement, less weight, and less cost than the full-sized competition. Let’s see what Honda did to the Rebel 1100 DCT to make it a bagger.

  1. The new 2023 1100T DCT is derived directly from the 1100 DCT cruiser. From there, Honda added what was needed to meet bagger criteria.

  1. The first thing you’ll notice is the fork-mounted fairing. The fairing is there to protect you from the wind and elements. Honda hasn’t cluttered it up with a large dash, sound system, or other distractions. It’s a fairing with a low-rise windscreen, and that’s it. A round 4.7-inch LCD screen gets the job done, though it is offset for that rakish look.

  1. The saddlebags make it a bagger. The hard color-matched bags carry a modest 35 liters and are lockable.

  1. The new Honda bagger is only available with DCT. If you want a manual clutch, you’ll have to go with the standard Rebel 1100 cruiser.

  1. We have tested the Honda Rebel 1100 DCT, so you can get a good idea of how much we like the platform. Spoiler alert: It’s a good one, and we suspect it will adapt well to local touring duty. We will be testing it ASAP!

  1. The standard Rebel 1100 and the auto-transmission Rebel 1100 DCT return this year unchanged.

  1. The 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT has a price tag of $11,299. It’s not easy to get into the bagger genre for less. It can be had in Bordeaux Red Metallic and Metallic Black, with matching bags and fairing in either color.

2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel-twin canted forward 22.5 degrees

  • Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm

  • Displacement: 1084cc

  • Compression ratio: 10.1:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Dual Clutch Transmission w/ manual or automatic shift

  • Final drive: 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel-tube perimeter

  • Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 43mm cartridge-style fork; 5.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Showa piggyback-reservoir shocks; 3.7 inches

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Tires: Dunlop D428

  • Front tire: 130/70 x 18

  • Rear tire: 180/65 x 16

  • Front brake: 330mm floating disc w/ radially mounted four-piston monobloc caliper

  • Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.8 inches

  • Rake: 28 degrees

  • Trail: 4.3 inches

  • Seat height: 27.5 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

  • Curb weight: 542 pounds

  • Colors: Bordeaux Red Metallic; Metallic Black 

2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Price: $11,299 MSRP

2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Photo Gallery

 

