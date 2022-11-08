2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Lineup First Look [18 Fast Facts]

- The parallel-twin is an absolutely all-new design. Suzuki started with a blank slate for the new powerplant. Its architecture is familiar, however. It’s a DOHC design with four valves per cylinder, fed by a pair of 42mm throttle bodies featuring high-pressure 10-hole injectors. Suzuki is attempting to invoke the V-twin feel with 270-degree crankshaft timing, a more effective strategy with some engines than others. The underseat six-liter airbox uses different intake lengths to improve torque production. Also, the cylinders get new 84mm forged aluminum pistons, giving the twin a 9250 rpm redline.
- Suzuki went with a parallel twin because the engineers felt the form factor makes it easier to design effective chassis for a variety of uses. Indeed, you’ll be seeing the same motor in the also all-new 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S sport bike, which is replacing the SV650, which dates back to the 1900s.
- Suzuki touts a new counterbalancing strategy for the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE’s motor. Dubbed the Suzuki Cross Balancer, Suzuki claims its new counterbalancing system “not only smooths operation but is key to each motorcycle’s light weight and compact size, resulting in stable and nimble handling.” According to Suzuki, one balancer is assigned to each cylinder, which allows the system to be lighter and more compact. The two balancers are placed in a 90-degree array on the crankshaft, both equidistant from the center of the crank.
- Tapping the ride-by-wire technology, there are three drive modes—Active, Basic, and Comfort. The Active mode (Mode A) is the sportiest, with a punchy throttle response. Basic mode (Mode B) slows the throttle response and creates a more linear power delivery. Comfort Mode (Mode C) softens everything up for rainy days with a slow throttle response and a power delivery that is strictly linear. The different modes also change the traction control intervention appropriately.
- There’s an ECM-assisted quickshifter for the six-speed transmission. The new motor also has a large-diameter clutch that boasts assist and slipper functions for a lighter feel and downshifts without wheel hop.
- Should the motor get too warm at low speeds on pavement or dirt, a cooling fan automatically kicks in. An oil cooler sports the steel-mesh-protected radiator’s cooling ability.
- Along with the all-new motor comes an all-new frame. Using steel tubing, it is a familiar backbone design. The steel subframe is removable for maintenance or replacement.
- The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE’s chassis is designed to challenge the Yamaha Ténéré 700’s off-road prowess. The fully adjustable Showa suspension has 8.7 inches of travel at both ends—longer than any previous V-Strom. The fork is of the inverted persuasion, while the shock gets linkage assistance and a remote reservoir. With the long-travel suspension comes 8.75 inches of ground clearance. The curb weight of the standard version is a manageable 507 pounds with the 5.3-gallon fuel tank topped off.
- That’s a dirt-ready 21-/17-inch wire-spoke wheel combination. However, the Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires are counterintuitively skewed toward street performance. For appearance and a bit of protection, the rims are anodized.
- The 800DE models have three levels of traction control, with an eye toward satisfying off-roaders. ABS mode 2 is the most intrusive, with mode 1 lightening things up. The rear wheel ABS can be switched off for superior dirt performance, with the front wheel ABS undefeatable. The brakes consist of 310mm floating discs in the front with conventionally mounted Nissin calipers, plus a 260mm disc with a single-piston caliper. The front brake lever is adjustable for distance from the right grip.
- Traction control is also dirt ready, with four modes, plus off. There are three different intervention levels for street use, plus a Gravel mode. For those who don’t want any supervision, traction control can be switched off.
- A five-inch TFT is the interface between the rider and the rider aids. The dash has all the usual information needed while under way, such as velocity, rev count, and the fuel tank level. Dig deeper into the display, and the owner can set up pop-up alerts and warnings for service or issues with the motorcycle. The screen has day and night modes with automatic brightness adjustments, along with a coating to make it easier to read in direct sunlight. Depending on how you configure the display, you have immediate visual access to readouts of air temperature, range, fuel consumption rate, two tripmeters, and coolant temperature. If you like, you can set up a flashing light at the engine speed of your choice above 4000 rpm. Additionally, there are warning lights galore in the frame surrounding the display.
- A skid plate, footpegs with removable rubber inserts, handguards, and anti-stall Low-RPM Assist add to the off-roadability of the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Low-RPM Assist also reduces the likelihood of stalling when getting underway from a standing start without adequately turning the throttle.
- The 2023 V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure get the same low-rise windscreen. It is three-position adjustable, with 0.6 inches between each setting. You’ll have to break out the toolkit to adjust the windscreen, which requires implementing a hex drive.
- Tourers and commuters will like the resin luggage rack. In addition to incorporating grab bars for the passenger, it also serves as a mounting base for an accessory top box.
- The V-Strom 800DE Adventure differentiates itself from the standard 800DE in several ways. The Adventure model gets powdercoated, waterproof aluminum panniers that hold 37 liters of cargo. The 1.5mm-thick aluminum plates are assembled without piercing rivets. The rubber-sealed lids stay in place when lifted and are lockable. There is quick-release hardware with stainless steel carriers. The steel tube accessory bar makes adding accessories such as fog lights easier and offers protection for the engine, radiator, and plastic in case of a tip over. While the standard 800DE gets by with a plastic skid plate, the Adventure upgrades to aluminum sump protection.
- If you’d like plastic side cases, they’re available as part of a vast array of accessories from Suzuki.
- Suzuki has not released the MSRP of either 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. We can tell you that the Adventure mode can only be had in Glass Sparkle Black, while you have your choice between Champion Yellow No. 2 and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray on the standard 800DE. If you prefer black anodized rims to gold, your only choice is the Gray. Arrival time at Suzuki dealers is yet to be announced.
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 776cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 70mm
- Compression ratio: 12.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ two 42mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: D.I.D O-ring chain
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa inverted fork; 8.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable remote-reservoir shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Tires: Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour
- Front tire: 90/60 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm discs w/ 2-piston Nissan calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)
- Wheelbase: 61.8 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.8 inches
- Seat height: 33.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 507 pounds (DE Adventure: N/A)
- V-Strom 800DE: Champion Yellow No. 2; Glass Matte Mechanical Gray
- V-Strom 800DE Adventure: Glass Sparkle Black
2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Adventure: $TBA