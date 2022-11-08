2023 Indian FTR Lineup First Look [6 Fast Facts + 36 Photos]

By
Don Williams
-

The 2023 Indian FTR lineup includes a new model—the Sport—along with updates across the four-motorcycle range. In addition to the new Sport, the latest FTRs feature an array of updates. So, let’s discover what’s new in the FTR world.

  1. Indian positions the new FTR Sport as an upgrade over the standard model, yet not as high-spec as the R Carbon. Compared to the standard FTR, the Sport has an impressive electronics package. Riders will enjoy three ride modes—Sport, Standard, and Rain—and cornering-aware traction control and ABS. To keep tabs on it all, there’s a four-inch round touchscreen dash with navigation. A seat cowl, chin fairing, and a front-mounted number plate upgrade the styling.

  1. The 2023 Indian FTR lineup shares several improvements. The brakes are tuned for a more aggressive response, there is a new clutch, there’s a new muffler (the R Carbon still has the Akrapovič unit), the dash is mounted a bit higher for easier viewing, and there’s a new tank panel design.

  1. The 2023 Indian FTR R Carbon continues to be differentiated by its suspension. The other three FTRs have ZF Sachs suspension. The high-end R Carbon gets Öhlins units. There are plenty of other differences, which we go over in our review of the FTR R Carbon.

  1. The 2023 Indian FTR Rally retains its unique position in the lineup with the traditional 19-/18-inch wheel combination. The other FTRs have contemporary 17-inch wheels all around.

  1. The FTR and FTR Sport are available in two colors, and each has a two two-tone option for a $250 premium. The FTR Rally comes in Black Smoke, while the FTR R Carbon is, as you’d expect, Carbon Fiber.

  1. The standard FTR has a price tag of $13,499. Add $1500 if you want the Rally. The Sport ups the ante another $750. Finally, the R Carbon is the most expensive choice in the 2023 Indian FTR lineup at $17,249. 

2023 Indian FTR (Sport, R Carbon, and Rally) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 60-degree V-twin

  • Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc

  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 2.898”; 102 x 73.6mm

  • Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc​

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

  • Exhaust: 2-into-1

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper function

  • Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches (R Carbon: Fully adjustable Öhlins inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches)

  • Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered fully adjustable ZF Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches (R Carbon: Cantilevered fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback-reservoir IFP shock; 4.7 inches)

  • Wheels: Cast aluminum

  • Front: 17 x 3.5 (Rally: 19 x 3)

  • Rear: 17 x 5.5 (Rally: 18 x 4.25)

  • Tires: Metzeler Sportec (Rally: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR)

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17 (Rally: 120/70 x 19)

  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17 (Rally: 150/70 x 18)

  • Front brakes: 320mm Brembo t5 discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

  • Rear brake: 260mm Brembo t5 disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

  • ABS: Standard (Sport and R Carbon: Cornering ABS)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 60 inches

  • Rake: 25.3 degrees

  • Trail: 3.9 inches

  • Seat height: 32.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: N/A

COLORS 

  • FTR: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray / Orange Burst (+$250)

  • FTR Sport: Black Metallic; White Lightning / Indy Red (+$250)

  • FTR R Carbon: Carbon Fiber

  • FTR Rally: Black Smoke

PRICES

2023 Indian FTR: $13,499 MSRP

2023 Indian FTR Sport: $15,749

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon: $17,249

2023 Indian FTR Rally: $14,999

2023 Indian FTR Sport Photo Gallery

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Photo Gallery

2023 Indian FTR Photo Gallery

2023 Indian FTR Rally Photo Gallery

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR