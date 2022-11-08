2023 Indian FTR Lineup First Look [6 Fast Facts + 36 Photos]

- Indian positions the new FTR Sport as an upgrade over the standard model, yet not as high-spec as the R Carbon. Compared to the standard FTR, the Sport has an impressive electronics package. Riders will enjoy three ride modes—Sport, Standard, and Rain—and cornering-aware traction control and ABS. To keep tabs on it all, there’s a four-inch round touchscreen dash with navigation. A seat cowl, chin fairing, and a front-mounted number plate upgrade the styling.
- The 2023 Indian FTR lineup shares several improvements. The brakes are tuned for a more aggressive response, there is a new clutch, there’s a new muffler (the R Carbon still has the Akrapovič unit), the dash is mounted a bit higher for easier viewing, and there’s a new tank panel design.
- The 2023 Indian FTR R Carbon continues to be differentiated by its suspension. The other three FTRs have ZF Sachs suspension. The high-end R Carbon gets Öhlins units. There are plenty of other differences, which we go over in our review of the FTR R Carbon.
- The 2023 Indian FTR Rally retains its unique position in the lineup with the traditional 19-/18-inch wheel combination. The other FTRs have contemporary 17-inch wheels all around.
- The FTR and FTR Sport are available in two colors, and each has a two two-tone option for a $250 premium. The FTR Rally comes in Black Smoke, while the FTR R Carbon is, as you’d expect, Carbon Fiber.
- The standard FTR has a price tag of $13,499. Add $1500 if you want the Rally. The Sport ups the ante another $750. Finally, the R Carbon is the most expensive choice in the 2023 Indian FTR lineup at $17,249.
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 2.898”; 102 x 73.6mm
- Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
- Exhaust: 2-into-1
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper function
- Final drive: 525 chain
- Frame: Trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches (R Carbon: Fully adjustable Öhlins inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered fully adjustable ZF Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 4.7 inches (R Carbon: Cantilevered fully adjustable Öhlins piggyback-reservoir IFP shock; 4.7 inches)
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front: 17 x 3.5 (Rally: 19 x 3)
- Rear: 17 x 5.5 (Rally: 18 x 4.25)
- Tires: Metzeler Sportec (Rally: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17 (Rally: 120/70 x 19)
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17 (Rally: 150/70 x 18)
- Front brakes: 320mm Brembo t5 discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm Brembo t5 disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard (Sport and R Carbon: Cornering ABS)
- Wheelbase: 60 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: N/A
- FTR: Black Metallic; Stealth Gray / Orange Burst (+$250)
- FTR Sport: Black Metallic; White Lightning / Indy Red (+$250)
- FTR R Carbon: Carbon Fiber
- FTR Rally: Black Smoke
2023 Indian FTR: $13,499 MSRP
2023 Indian FTR Sport: $15,749
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon: $17,249
2023 Indian FTR Rally: $14,999
