The inaugural 2022 Supercross World Championship Series is in the books. The first run of the WSX series was a short one—just an opening round in Wales and a final round in Australia.Eli Tomac dominated the opening round, with a pair of moto wins, plus wins and a victory in the Super Final. Tomac’s 75-point haul put him 15 points ahead of Ken Roczen. However, Tomac only rode the opening round, opening the door for Roczen to win the WSX World Championship.
Roczen repeated a P2 finish at Australia, totaling 55-points, 17 shy of Joey Savatgy, and that was good enough for Roczen to take the World Championship title. Savatgy’s P7 showing in Wales was good enough, combined with his Australia result to take P2 in the overall standings, beating Vince Friese on a tiebreaker, as both were at 112 points, andfour points back of Roczen.Justin Brayton finished in P4 in the 2022 Supercross World Championship Series with 108 points, 22 points ahead of Josh Hill, who finished the season in P5.Roczen’s WSX title is his first World Championship since winning the MX2 crown in 2011.
2022 Supercross World Championship Series Final Standings
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling.
The Kawasaki Z900 is really good motorcycle—personally, I’m a fan. The Z900 with its inline-4 screamer engine and excellent handling rides extremely well, especially on the street. However, it does have a few shortcomings, especially if you have a penchant to take it to a track day occasionally. That’s not to say you couldn’t have fun on it—of course you could. However, Kawasaki has released the SE version of the Z900, and Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his view of whether the fairly significant upgrades are worth it or not.
In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Ducati aficionado and collector Max Nicholson. Max has owned and ridded many classic Ducatis, among them his very special Hailwood replica MH900E. This was a hand built, limited edition tribute machine designed by the legendary Pierre Terblanche.
In 2002 Playboy magazine cited the MH900E as the “most beautiful motorcycle in the world”. Only 2,000 were built over a two-year period. Max and Neale take time to chat about his various bikes, and some of the interesting additions he’s made to his version of the iconic MH900E .