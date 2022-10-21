1966 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson CR Sprint [A Look Back]

The beauty of purpose-built racing motorcycles is undeniable. This 1966 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson CR dirt tracker embraces minimalism, as everything on the bike is there to get it to the checkered flag as quickly as possible. Marvin Long took this racebike to a National Short Track win in Montana.
The Harley-Davidson dirt trackers of the era were not built by The Motor Company. Instead, they are essentially custom Aermacchi-powered racebikes. At the time, Harley-Davidson has a 50 percent interest in the Italian company. Aermacchi-built Harley-Davidsons of the era included the Sprint 250cc four-stroke single and M-50 50cc two-stroke commuter motorcycle. Later models included the Rapido 125cc dual-sport two-stroke, Baja 100 off-road racer, and the SX-350 four-stroke sportbike.
When the dealer received the racing kit, it consisted of an Aermacchi engine, frame, front forks, and alloy racing wheels. The buyer had to supply the tires, fuel tank, seat, and rear fender. Once assembled, the result could be a short track racer weighing less than 200 pounds.This example was built in 1966 by Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson
owner Bob Schulteti. Indy Southside—a four-generation family-owned dealership celebrating its 75th year—still owns this 1966 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson CR Sprint.
There were four different rigid frames available—this version has the motor mounted to two downtubes running above the powerplant to save weight. This CR still has the proper brake-free wheels, tank, fender, seat, and Ceriani 35mm fork. A more agreeable Mikuni carb is used rather than the original Dell’Orto SSI mixer. The single-cylinder 250cc overhead-valve four-stroke was claimed to produce 35 horsepower at the crank at 10,000 rpm.
Thank you to Ron Lancaster at Lancaster Sprints
in Illinois, and Sherry Long at Indy Southside for their detailed contributions to this story. Ron is a highly respected Sprint restorer/customizer and Aermacchi engine builder, while Sherry is the Marketing director at Indy Southside and the granddaughter of the builder of this 1966 Aermacchi Harley-Davidson CR Sprint.Photography by Michael Farapaugh