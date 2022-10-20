2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lineup First Look [12 Fast Facts]

The muscular three-bike Ducati Streetfighter V4 lineup is back, with some upgrades to all three modes—the V4, V4 S, and V4 SP2—and others model-specific. The motor is unchanged, as is the basic chassis. However, there are plenty of performance enhancements to the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 lineup that you will want to know about. So, let’s dig in.
Electronics comprise most of the upgrades for the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 lineup. It remains a ride-by-wire system.
The riding modes have been revised, and there are two new modes. High and Medium return, and now have different power delivery maps for each of the transmission’s six gears. The new Full Power mode gives the sharpest throttle response and only pads down the torque in 1st gear. Low Power mode cuts 43 horsepower from the peak, and softens up the throttle response—don’t worry, the Desmosedici Stradale powerplant still cranks your 165 horsepower in the “Low Power” mode. There’s also a new Wet Riding mode for inclement weather.
The physical TFT dash returns, but with new graphics. According to Ducati, it simplifies the presentation of data and makes it easier to accomplish adjustments. Track Evo display mode takes the layout of the MotoGP GP22 motorcycles and brings it to the consumer.
Ducati upgraded to electronic engine braking control software. Like the power modes, it tailors the engine braking effect to each gear. The rider can choose between three different levels. If the software notes a light load on the rear wheel, engine braking is reduced.
The quickshifter’s upshifting software is expanded. There are now two algorithms—one for shifting with the throttle open, and another for partial-throttle upshifts. If you shift with the throttle partially open, as often happens on the street, the ignition is cut and retarded to smooth the gear change. At full throttle, the reintroduction of torque is reworked to improve stability during upshifts.
The track-focused 2023 Streetfighter V4 SP2 gets new Öhlins settings. The semi-active suspension is back with springs and damping settings that are the same as the Panigale V4. The standard Streetfighter V4 will continue to have fully manually adjustable suspension via a Showa fork and Sachs shock.
Ducati raised the swingarm pivot on the new Streetfighter V4 by 4mm. According to Ducati insiders, this change reduces acceleration squat. This also puts more weight on the front wheel for improved cornering.
Last year’s Panigale V4 fuel tank upgrade comes to the 2023 Streetfighter V4. Fuel capacity is up about a quart to 4.5 gallons. The shape is designed to allow the rider to hug the tank better when cornering and braking.
There’s a new lithium-ion battery in the V4 S and V4 SP2. It’s nearly four pounds lighter than last year’s high-end SP battery.
The radiator cooling fan will come on sooner in 2023. That will reduce heat at low speeds for the rider and Desmosedici Stradale motor.
Most of the differences between the three Streetfighter V4s return for 2023. We already talked about the suspension differences, and there’s lots more to discuss. All three models have different wheels, though they all are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires. The V4 SP2 has an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch. The standard model has a Sachs steering damper, rather than the Öhlins unit on the S and SP. Weight-saving strategies make the V4 S ten pounds lighter than the 444-pound standard Streetfighter V4, while the V4 SP carries one less pound than the V4 S. There are plenty of carbon fiber and track-oriented detail parts on the V4 SP2, including an SP2-only solo seat.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 lineup commands a premium price. The standard model is $22,095. If you want to move up to the V4 S, put another $5500 on the table. The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 has a $37,995 MSRP. The Grey Nero color is exclusive to the V4 S, while the V4 SP2 is available only in the Winter Test livery. If you want Ducati Red, you’re limited to the V4 and V4 S.
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lineup Specs
ENGINE
Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4
Displacement: 1103 cc
Bore x stroke: 81 x 53.5 mm
Compression ratio: 14.0:1
Maximum power: 208 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
Maximum torque: 90 ft/lbs @ 9,500 rpm
Valvetrain: Desmodromically actuated valves; 4vpc
Fueling: Twin injectors per cylinder w/ ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies
Exhaust: 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling.
The Kawasaki Z900 is really good motorcycle—personally, I’m a fan. The Z900 with its inline-4 screamer engine and excellent handling rides extremely well, especially on the street. However, it does have a few shortcomings, especially if you have a penchant to take it to a track day occasionally. That’s not to say you couldn’t have fun on it—of course you could. However, Kawasaki has released the SE version of the Z900, and Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his view of whether the fairly significant upgrades are worth it or not.
In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Ducati aficionado and collector Max Nicholson. Max has owned and ridded many classic Ducatis, among them his very special Hailwood replica MH900E. This was a hand built, limited edition tribute machine designed by the legendary Pierre Terblanche.
In 2002 Playboy magazine cited the MH900E as the “most beautiful motorcycle in the world”. Only 2,000 were built over a two-year period. Max and Neale take time to chat about his various bikes, and some of the interesting additions he’s made to his version of the iconic MH900E .