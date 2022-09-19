2023 Zero DSR/X Review [Electric Adventure Motorcycle]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast, Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

The new Kawasaki Z650RS is a retro styled middleweight that uses the company’s awesome mid-size 650 parallel twin motor. The 650RS with its emerald green bodywork and gold wheels is a direct homage to the original KZ650 from the 1970s, and it is one of the prettiest motorcycles available today. Associate Editor Teejay Adams gives me her impressions of the 650RS having ridden it for a week in South Dakota last month. We were there just after the famous Sturgis rally had finished and enjoyed the incredible local roads and stunning scenery of the Black Hills.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Freeman Wood has just returned from his recent touring vacation from Germany and across the Italian Dolomite mountains, riding the new six-cylinder BMW K1600 GTL.

The Dolomites are arguably one of the most perfect locations in the world to try out one of the very best luxury touring motorcycles available today. Freeman chats with me about the two-up ride with his wife, the places they visited, and of course, how the bike handled the whole thing.

We hope you ride safe, and enjoy this episode!