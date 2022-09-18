2022 Kawasaki KLX300 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, Photos]

By
Don Williams

2022 Kawasaki KLX300 Buyer’s Guide: Trail Bike

Based on the off-road-only KLX300R, the 2022 Kawasaki KLX300 is a dual-sport motorcycle with plenty of credibility in the dirt. However, that doesn’t stop it from also being an outstanding around-town motorcycle that is plenty of fun in urban environments.

With a seat height above 35 inches, the KLX300’s ergonomics are familiar to those who ride dirt bikes. Boasting 10 inches of fork travel and over nine inches of rear wheel travel from a linkage-assisted shock, the KLX300 is fully capable on single-track trails as long as you aren’t going for a race pace. On the pavement, the adjustable suspension easily absorbs even the worst city roads and works well on paved twisties.

Although usable in the dirt, the Dunlop D605 tires are more street-oriented than trail riders would like—that’s easily fixed. The 2022 Kawasaki KLX is for dual-sport riders who want a highly reliable, low-maintenance motorcycle that is comfortable and easily managed in a wide variety of environments. The powerplant is suitable for freeway jaunts, and is a perfect match for the friendly chassis. Many KXL300s will see little or no dirt, and their owners will be fully satisfied.

We have tested the Kawasaki KLX300

2022 Kawasaki KLX300 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder

  • Displacement: 292cc

  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.2mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.1:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

  • Cooling: LiquidTransmission: 6-speed

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Compression-damping adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 10.0 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock; 9.1 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop D605

  • Front tire: 3.00 x 21

  • Rear tire: 4.60 x 18

  • Front brake: 250mm petal disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches

  • Rake: 26.7 degrees

  • Trail: 4.2 inches

  • Seat height: 35.2 inches

  • Ground clearance: 10.8 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.0 gallons

  • Curb weight: 302 pounds

  • Colors: Lime Green; Fragment Camo Gray (+$200)

2022 Kawasaki KLX300 Price: $5799 MSRP

2022 Kawasaki KLX300 Photo Gallery

 

 

