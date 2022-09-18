2022 Kawasaki KLX300 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, Photos]

Based on the off-road-only KLX300R, the 2022 Kawasaki KLX300 is a dual-sport motorcycle with plenty of credibility in the dirt. However, that doesn’t stop it from also being an outstanding around-town motorcycle that is plenty of fun in urban environments.With a seat height above 35 inches, the KLX300’s ergonomics are familiar to those who ride dirt bikes. Boasting 10 inches of fork travel and over nine inches of rear wheel travel from a linkage-assisted shock, the KLX300 is fully capable on single-track trails as long as you aren’t going for a race pace. On the pavement, the adjustable suspension easily absorbs even the worst city roads and works well on paved twisties.
Although usable in the dirt, the Dunlop D605 tires are more street-oriented than trail riders would like—that’s easily fixed. The 2022 Kawasaki KLX is for dual-sport riders who want a highly reliable, low-maintenance motorcycle that is comfortable and easily managed in a wide variety of environments. The powerplant is suitable for freeway jaunts, and is a perfect match for the friendly chassis. Many KXL300s will see little or no dirt, and their owners will be fully satisfied.
TJ Adams on Kawasaki Z650RS + Freeman Wood tours Europe on BMW K1600GTL
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast, Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
The new Kawasaki Z650RS is a retro styled middleweight that uses the company’s awesome mid-size 650 parallel twin motor. The 650RS with its emerald green bodywork and gold wheels is a direct homage to the original KZ650 from the 1970s, and it is one of the prettiest motorcycles available today. Associate Editor Teejay Adams gives me her impressions of the 650RS having ridden it for a week in South Dakota last month. We were there just after the famous Sturgis rally had finished and enjoyed the incredible local roads and stunning scenery of the Black Hills.
The Dolomites are arguably one of the most perfect locations in the world to try out one of the very best luxury touring motorcycles available today. Freeman chats with me about the two-up ride with his wife, the places they visited, and of course, how the bike handled the whole thing.