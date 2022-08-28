2022 Ironman Motocross National Results, Standings, Pics, Video

It’s going to be down to the wire going into the final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, as Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac swapped wins and P2 finishes at Ironman Raceway, leaving them separated by a point with two Motos remaining. Tomac leads by a single point going into Pala II next week.Sexton looked like he might regain the series lead after the first Moto, taking the lead from Tomac on lap 13 (of 17) after working his way to the front after a P10 first lap. However, two laps later, Tomac stormed back with an epic charge, putting him in full control of the Moto 1 proceedings, with Sexton unable to find an answer for Tomac’s surge.
As he did in the first Moto, Ken Roczen took the lead early. However, this time, Sexton grabbed the spot in short order, leading the final 16 of 17 laps. Tomac started in P3, and passed Roczen for P2 on lap 5. Tomac mounted an attack on Sexton late in the race. However, after cross-rutting and nearly crashing, Tomac backed off and cruised to the finish in P2, over 11 seconds behind Sexton.Local favorite Aaron Plessinger grabbed the final spot on the podium with a pair of P3 rides. Jason Anderson and Christian Craig rounded out the overall Top 5.Tomac takes the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series at Pala II with a win and P2 finishes. Anything less than that leaves the door open for Sexton. If Sexton wins the first moto, Moto 2 will be winner takes all.Check our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule so you don’t miss this epic showdown at Pala II.Exclusive photography by Tyler Caisse 2022 Ironman Motocross National Results, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN
Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-1; 47 points
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-2; 47
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 3-3; 40
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 6-4; 33
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-5; 32
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-7; 32
Ken Roczen, Honda, 7-6; 29
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11-8; 23
Freddie Norén, 16-9; 17
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 13-9; 20
Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 10-12; 20
Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 12-13; 17
Marshall Weltin, Suzuki, 15-11; 16
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 8-27; 13
Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 16-14; 12
Cullin Park, Honda, 17-15; 10
Benny Bloss, KTM, 14-38; 7
Henry Miller, KTM, 21-16; 5
Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 20-17; 5
Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 19-18; 5
Jeremy Hand, Honda, 18-19; 5
Bryson Gardner, Honda, 39-20; 1
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 11 of 12 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 496 (12 Moto wins; 18 Moto podium)
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Jack Armstrong and the $50M V-Rod
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the awesome Yamaha YZF-R7. The comfortable supersport R7 is now available in white for 2022. Check out the gorgeous YZF-R7 at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his impressions of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT. Suzuki’s new sport-touring machine is clearly a lot more sport than touring, so I’m curious to hear whether Nic thinks the GT without the saddlebags is an improvement over the plus version with bags.
Jack made friends with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in the new York art and music scene back in the day, and his work has sold for tens of millions of dollars. Yet Jack is also a hard-core motorcycle guy, and part of his journey inspired him to paint the Harley V-Rod—the so-named “Cosmic Starship” worth over 50 million dollars. A motorcycle as an art canvas; interesting idea.
While Armstrong’s art may take you out of your comfort zone, the energy of his work is apparent; they say the more you look at it, the more you become aware of the power behind the strokes and in the laying down of the paint.
The Cosmic Starship will have a different meaning to everyone. If it speaks to you, has made you think, or spurred you to talk about it, then the artist has tapped into your subconscious successfully. Interpret that as you will.
So whether you’re into art or not; whether you’re into the Harley V-Rod or not, Jack’s astonishing energy comes across in his chat. I found him to be a fascinating and very likable man. So sit back, and have some fun with this one.