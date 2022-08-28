2022 Ironman Motocross National Results, Standings, Pics, Video

2022 Ironman Motocross National Results
Eli Tomac (#3) vs. Chase Sexton

It’s going to be down to the wire going into the final round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series, as Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac swapped wins and P2 finishes at Ironman Raceway, leaving them separated by a point with two Motos remaining. Tomac leads by a single point going into Pala II next week.

2022 Ironman Motocross National Results: Tomac and Sexton
Eli Tomac leads Chase Sexton going into the final round.

Sexton looked like he might regain the series lead after the first Moto, taking the lead from Tomac on lap 13 (of 17) after working his way to the front after a P10 first lap. However, two laps later, Tomac stormed back with an epic charge, putting him in full control of the Moto 1 proceedings, with Sexton unable to find an answer for Tomac’s surge.

As he did in the first Moto, Ken Roczen took the lead early. However, this time, Sexton grabbed the spot in short order, leading the final 16 of 17 laps. Tomac started in P3, and passed Roczen for P2 on lap 5. Tomac mounted an attack on Sexton late in the race. However, after cross-rutting and nearly crashing, Tomac backed off and cruised to the finish in P2, over 11 seconds behind Sexton.

2022 Ironman Motocross National Results: Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger

Local favorite Aaron Plessinger grabbed the final spot on the podium with a pair of P3 rides. Jason Anderson and Christian Craig rounded out the overall Top 5.

Tomac takes the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series at Pala II with a win and P2 finishes. Anything less than that leaves the door open for Sexton. If Sexton wins the first moto, Moto 2 will be winner takes all.

Check our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule so you don’t miss this epic showdown at Pala II.

Exclusive photography by Tyler Caisse

2022 Ironman Motocross National Results, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-1; 47 points

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-2; 47

  3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 3-3; 40

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 6-4; 33

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-5; 32

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-7; 32

  7. Ken Roczen, Honda, 7-6; 29

  8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11-8; 23

  9. Freddie Norén, 16-9; 17

  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 13-9; 20

  11. Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 10-12; 20

  12. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 12-13; 17

  13. Marshall Weltin, Suzuki, 15-11; 16

  14. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 8-27; 13

  15. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 16-14; 12

  16. Cullin Park, Honda, 17-15; 10

  17. Benny Bloss, KTM, 14-38; 7

  18. Henry Miller, KTM, 21-16; 5

  19. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 20-17; 5

  20. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 19-18; 5

  21. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 18-19; 5

  22. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 39-20; 1

2022 Ironman Motocross National Results Photo Gallery

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 11 of 12 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 496 (12 Moto wins; 18 Moto podium)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 495 points (8 Moto wins; 20 Moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 402 (1 Moto win; 11 Moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 373 (1 Moto win, 8 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 335 (4 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 332

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 272 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 294 (3 Moto podiums)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 222 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Yamaha/Husqvarna, 197

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 162

  12. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 152

  13. Benny Bloss, KTM, 144

  14. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 122

  15. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 118

  16. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 97

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  18. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 55

  19. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 51

  20. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  21. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 43

  22. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 43

  23. Chris Canning, GasGas, 43

  24. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna/Kawasaki, 42

  25. Henry Miller, KTM, 34

  26. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 28

  27. Cullin Park, Honda, 23

  28. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20

  29. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20

  30. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  31. Tristan Lane, KTM, 14

  32. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 14

  33. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 13

  34. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  35. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  36. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 8

  37. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7

  38. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  39. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  40. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  41. Cade Clason, Honda, 2

  42. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  43. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  44. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  45. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1

