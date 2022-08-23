2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally: 38th Edition Coverage

The 38th Annual Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally took place at Wonewoc Legion Park on August 5-7. Wonewoc sits midway between Madison and La Crosse on State Trunk Highway 33—one Wisconsin’s oldest roads. The region is Wisconsin’s portion of the Driftless Area that features interesting geography, spectacular scenery, and great roads to ride. Wonewoc Legion Park is set in a beautiful valley, and that’s where many rally attendees tent camped for the weekend. The fun began with Friday night’s menu included brats and burgers, catered by Wonewoc American Legion Clark-Gurgel Post #206, which handled the weekend’s food for the Guzzistas at the 2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally.Saturday featured a group ride around the Driftless Area’s rolling hills to motorcycle collector Joe Block’s house for a social stop and to check out some of his vintage bikes. Next up was a run to the Rockton Bar for lunch. Located in Rockton, just north of Lafarge in Kickapoo Valley, it is a popular stop for motorcyclists that also features a chicken barbecue on Sundays through the summer.
The weather cooperated for the first half of the weekend—sunny and pleasant for the 2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally. However, thunderstorms and rain arrived on Saturday afternoon, putting a damper on Saturday evening activities. Despite that, pulled pork and roast beef were consumed by hungry participants. Saturday and Sunday morning offered up continental breakfasts.Every year, the Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally is open to riders of all marques, so classic motorcycles of various marques were present and made the Saturday ride. Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders President Tom Kelly estimated the number of riders participating in the rally at about 150, and several out-of-state license plates were noted.Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders was formed in 1982 to bring together Moto Guzzi riders passionate about the brand. Enthusiast memberships are also available to those who ride other brands, though they are not eligible to vote in organization elections. Moto Guzzi has been building motorcycles in Mandello del Lario, Italy, since 1921 and is celebrating its centennial this year, as last year’s festivities were postponed.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the awesome Yamaha YZF-R7. The R7 is an amazing supersport machine that is comfortable too! Check out the YZF-R7 at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena goes to the Yamaha MT-10 launch. I have to say, the R1-derived MT-10 is one of my all time favorite street bikes. It’s the perfect balance of instant, usable power, crammed into an agile yet stable chassis. All that is built into an incredibly easy-to-ride package. And I’m not even going to mention it’s ability to wheelie… The latest MT-10 has had some upgrades, so I’m very curious to hear what Nic thinks.
For our second segment this week I chat with Paul Jayson—aka The Motorcycle Broker. Paul has been restoring, collecting, and selling investment grade motorcycles and cars for several decades, and his knowledge and passion for the art of motorcycling seems pretty much unrivaled.
Paul’s quest for total authenticity and insistence on a breathtaking level of detail is incredible. Actually, one of his restorations—a classic MV Agusta—won recently at Salon Privé.
Paul’s take on how the motorcycle market developed globally, and where it’s going, I found fascinating. You can visit Paul’s website at TheMotorcycleBroker.co.uk.
From all of here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!