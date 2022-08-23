2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally: 38th Edition Coverage

By
Gary Ilminen
-
2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally Coverage
Nothing beats fresh air, camping, and getting out of town on your vintage Moto Guzzi.

The 38th Annual Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally took place at Wonewoc Legion Park on August 5-7. Wonewoc sits midway between Madison and La Crosse on State Trunk Highway 33—one Wisconsin’s oldest roads. The region is Wisconsin’s portion of the Driftless Area that features interesting geography, spectacular scenery, and great roads to ride. Wonewoc Legion Park is set in a beautiful valley, and that’s where many rally attendees tent camped for the weekend. The fun began with Friday night’s menu included brats and burgers, catered by Wonewoc American Legion Clark-Gurgel Post #206, which handled the weekend’s food for the Guzzistas at the 2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally.

Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally: 38th Edition
The Rally’s base for this year was at Wonewoc Legion Park, which featured a beautiful valley campground.

Saturday featured a group ride around the Driftless Area’s rolling hills to motorcycle collector Joe Block’s house for a social stop and to check out some of his vintage bikes. Next up was a run to the Rockton Bar for lunch. Located in Rockton, just north of Lafarge in Kickapoo Valley, it is a popular stop for motorcyclists that also features a chicken barbecue on Sundays through the summer.

The Saturday ride included a stop at the Rockton Bar for lunch, with Moto Guzzi Riders Rally motorcycles taking up a good part of the parking lot.

The weather cooperated for the first half of the weekend—sunny and pleasant for the 2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally. However, thunderstorms and rain arrived on Saturday afternoon, putting a damper on Saturday evening activities. Despite that, pulled pork and roast beef were consumed by hungry participants. Saturday and Sunday morning offered up continental breakfasts.

The Rally takes a break in Rockton.

Every year, the Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally is open to riders of all marques, so classic motorcycles of various marques were present and made the Saturday ride. Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders President Tom Kelly estimated the number of riders participating in the rally at about 150, and several out-of-state license plates were noted.

2022 Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally: With BMW
The Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders organization is open to riders of all brands; here, a classic Moto Guzzi and BMW share the limelight.

Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders was formed in 1982 to bring together Moto Guzzi riders passionate about the brand. Enthusiast memberships are also available to those who ride other brands, though they are not eligible to vote in organization elections. Moto Guzzi has been building motorcycles in Mandello del Lario, Italy, since 1921 and is celebrating its centennial this year, as last year’s festivities were postponed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR