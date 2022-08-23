2022 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, 15 Photos]

Don Williams
2022 Yamaha TW200 Buyer's Guide: MSRP

There are few better beginner motorcycles than the venerable 2022 Yamaha TW200. It has all the features a new rider will want for an unintimidating start in the sport. The motor is docile, the seat height is approachable, it weighs just 278 pounds filled with fuel, and the Bridgestone Trail Wing tires will take the rider just about anywhere.

2022 Yamaha TW200 Buyer's Guide: Price

Although the TW 200 is undeniably a dual-sport motorcycle, with fat knobbyish tires and good ground clearance, it is also fully capable as an urban motorcycle—just steer clear of the freeway. Its dual-sport roots make it easy to navigate the sometimes-rugged streets you’ll find in heavily trafficked cities. Although the suspension is basic, the TW200 will take you anywhere you like off-road, as long as you’re not in a hurry.

2022 Yamaha TW200 Buyer's Guide: For Sale

The 2022 Yamaha TW200’s roots go back 35 years, with a front disc brake being the most significant update from the original. The TW200’s two-valve air-cooled motor is matched to a 28mm Mikuni carburetor, which means there’s a petcock and manual choke—pure retro charm. Electric starting makes the TW easy for everyone to enjoy, and don’t miss the fully analog dash.

The 2022 Yamaha TW200 is tagged with an impressively low MSRP of $4799.

We have tested the Yamaha TW200.

2022 Yamaha TW200 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Displacement: 196cc

  • Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 55.7mm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Starting: Electric

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; two valves

  • Fueling: 28mm Mikuni carburetor

  • Cooling: Air

  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 6.3 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, non-adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

  • Tires: Bridgestone Trail Wing

  • Front tire: 130/80 x 18

  • Rear tire: 180/80 x 14

  • Front brake: 220mm disc

  • Rear brake: 110mm drum

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 52.2 inches

  • Rake: 25.8 degrees

  • Trail: 3.4 inches

  • Seat height: 31.1 inches

  • Ground clearance: 10.4 inches

  • Fuel capacity 1.8 gallons

  • Estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

  • Wet weight: 278 pounds

  • Color: Radical Gray

2022 Yamaha TW200 Price: $4799 MSRP

2022 Yamaha TW200 Photo Gallery

