2022 Yamaha TW200 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices, 15 Photos]

There are few better beginner motorcycles than the venerable 2022 Yamaha TW200. It has all the features a new rider will want for an unintimidating start in the sport. The motor is docile, the seat height is approachable, it weighs just 278 pounds filled with fuel, and the Bridgestone Trail Wing tires will take the rider just about anywhere.Although the TW 200 is undeniably a dual-sport motorcycle, with fat knobbyish tires and good ground clearance, it is also fully capable as an urban motorcycle—just steer clear of the freeway. Its dual-sport roots make it easy to navigate the sometimes-rugged streets you’ll find in heavily trafficked cities. Although the suspension is basic, the TW200 will take you anywhere you like off-road, as long as you’re not in a hurry.
The 2022 Yamaha TW200’s roots go back 35 years, with a front disc brake being the most significant update from the original. The TW200’s two-valve air-cooled motor is matched to a 28mm Mikuni carburetor, which means there’s a petcock and manual choke—pure retro charm. Electric starting makes the TW easy for everyone to enjoy, and don’t miss the fully analog dash.The 2022 Yamaha TW200 is tagged with an impressively low MSRP of $4799.We have tested the Yamaha TW200.2022 Yamaha TW200 SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
Displacement: 196cc
Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 55.7mm
Compression ratio: 9.5:1
Starting: Electric
Valvetrain: SOHC; two valves
Fueling: 28mm Mikuni carburetor
Cooling: Air
Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed
Clutch: Wet multi-plate
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 6.3 inches
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the awesome Yamaha YZF-R7. The R7 is an amazing supersport machine that is comfortable too! Check out the YZF-R7 at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena goes to the Yamaha MT-10 launch. I have to say, the R1-derived MT-10 is one of my all time favorite street bikes. It’s the perfect balance of instant, usable power, crammed into an agile yet stable chassis. All that is built into an incredibly easy-to-ride package. And I’m not even going to mention it’s ability to wheelie… The latest MT-10 has had some upgrades, so I’m very curious to hear what Nic thinks.
For our second segment this week I chat with Paul Jayson—aka The Motorcycle Broker. Paul has been restoring, collecting, and selling investment grade motorcycles and cars for several decades, and his knowledge and passion for the art of motorcycling seems pretty much unrivaled.
Paul’s quest for total authenticity and insistence on a breathtaking level of detail is incredible. Actually, one of his restorations—a classic MV Agusta—won recently at Salon Privé.
Paul’s take on how the motorcycle market developed globally, and where it’s going, I found fascinating. You can visit Paul’s website at TheMotorcycleBroker.co.uk.
From all of here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!