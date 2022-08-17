2022 Yamaha XT250 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price + 15 Photos]

The XT250 name dates back to 1980, and while the 2022 Yamaha XT250 is a more sophisticated dual-sport motorcycle, it retains the simplicity of its ancestor. Like the original XT250, the current model has an air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve powerplant. However, this third generation of XT250s features electric start, fuel injection, disc brakes, LCD dash, and linkage for the shock.
The 2022 XT250 is capable of urban street riding, as well as casual trail duty. The non-adjustable fork has nearly nine inches of travel, while the rear wheel has just a bit over seven inches of travel, with the shock offering spring-preload adjustment to compensate for a passenger. That midrange wheel travel keeps the seat high just below 32 inches, which will be manageable for most riders, as the curb weight is under 300 pounds.
With over 11 inches of ground clearance on offer and an easily managed power delivery, patient riders can have plenty of fun off the pavement—just keep in mind that the street-friendly Bridgestone
Trail Wing tires are not designed for serious off-roading.You can take the quiet, unassuming XT250 almost anywhere in town without drawing unwanted attention. That means fun on urban trails, and you don’t have to worry about curbs stopping you. Parking the compact motorcycle couldn’t be easier.
The 2.6-gallon fuel tank and estimated 76 mpg give the XT250 a range of up to nearly 200 miles. The five-speed transmission and modest output of about 16 horsepower limit its highway capabilities, though it will work on roads with a 55 mph speed limit.The 2022 Yamaha XT250 is a fun and versatile beginner-friendly motorcycle, and its MSRP is just $5199.We have tested the Yamaha XT250.2022 Yamaha XT250 SpecsENGINE
CHASSIS
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 74 x 58mm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: Chain
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 35mm fork; 8.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rims
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21: Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-301
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing TW-302
- Front brake: 245mm disc
- Rear brake: 203mm disc
- ABS: None
2022 Yamaha XT250 Price: $5199 MSRP
- Wheelbase: 53.5 inches
- Rake: 26.4 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 11.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 76 mpg
- Curb weight: 291 pounds
- Color: Radical Gray
2022 Yamaha XT250 Photo Gallery