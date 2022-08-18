2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. Buyer’s Guide

When it’s time to go big in the cruiser world, the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. stands at the ready. With an oversquare 109ci V-twin motor sporting double overhead cams and pistons over 4.4 inches in diameter, the beast is both a revver and a stump-pulling torquer. If the motor’s running, it’s putting out over 80 ft-lbs of torque, for the most part. That means twisting the throttle results in instant acceleration. It’s an exhilarating ride.The chassis is up to the muscular motor’s demands with a 46mm fork handling over five inches of wheel travel and the single shock modulates 4.6 inches of wheel travel, so you don’t get jolted by every bump in the road. Add in 18-inch Dunlop tires, and the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. has decent cornering clearance, with the 67.3-inch wheelbase and 31.2 degrees of rake reminding you that the 764-pound chassis is more about stability than agile handling.
For 2022 the M109R is available only in the B.O.S.S. mode. That means Blacked Out Special Suzuki, and you get the dark stuff generously distributed from front to back. The Glass Sparkle Black base is available with either Metallic Triton Blue or Candy Daring Red paint. With a styling mini-fairing around the headlight, the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. is a head-turner for its appearance and performance.We have tested the Suzuki Boulevard M109R
2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. Specs
ENGINE
Type: 54-degree V-twin
Displacement: 1783cc (108.8ci)
Bore x stroke: 112 x 90.5mm (4.409 x 3.563 inches)
Compression ratio: 10.5:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
Fueling: EFI w/ 56mm throttle bodies
Lubrication: Wet sump
Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena goes to the Yamaha MT-10 launch. I have to say, the R1-derived MT-10 is one of my all time favorite street bikes. It’s the perfect balance of instant, usable power, crammed into an agile yet stable chassis. All that is built into an incredibly easy-to-ride package. And I’m not even going to mention it’s ability to wheelie… The latest MT-10 has had some upgrades, so I’m very curious to hear what Nic thinks.
For our second segment this week I chat with Paul Jayson—aka The Motorcycle Broker. Paul has been restoring, collecting, and selling investment grade motorcycles and cars for several decades, and his knowledge and passion for the art of motorcycling seems pretty much unrivaled.
Paul’s quest for total authenticity and insistence on a breathtaking level of detail is incredible. Actually, one of his restorations—a classic MV Agusta—won recently at Salon Privé.
Paul’s take on how the motorcycle market developed globally, and where it’s going, I found fascinating. You can visit Paul’s website at TheMotorcycleBroker.co.uk.
From all of here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!