2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. Buyer’s Guide

When it’s time to go big in the cruiser world, the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. stands at the ready. With an oversquare 109ci V-twin motor sporting double overhead cams and pistons over 4.4 inches in diameter, the beast is both a revver and a stump-pulling torquer. If the motor’s running, it’s putting out over 80 ft-lbs of torque, for the most part. That means twisting the throttle results in instant acceleration. It’s an exhilarating ride.

The chassis is up to the muscular motor’s demands with a 46mm fork handling over five inches of wheel travel and the single shock modulates 4.6 inches of wheel travel, so you don’t get jolted by every bump in the road. Add in 18-inch Dunlop tires, and the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. has decent cornering clearance, with the 67.3-inch wheelbase and 31.2 degrees of rake reminding you that the 764-pound chassis is more about stability than agile handling.

For 2022 the M109R is available only in the B.O.S.S. mode. That means Blacked Out Special Suzuki, and you get the dark stuff generously distributed from front to back. The Glass Sparkle Black base is available with either Metallic Triton Blue or Candy Daring Red paint. With a styling mini-fairing around the headlight, the 2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. is a head-turner for its appearance and performance.

2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. Specs

 ENGINE

  • Type: 54-degree V-twin

  • Displacement: 1783cc (108.8ci)

  • Bore x stroke: 112 x 90.5mm (4.409 x 3.563 inches)

  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 56mm throttle bodies

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm inverted fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.6 inches

  • Front wheel: 18 x 3.50

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 8.50

  • Tires: Dunlop D221

  • Front tire: 130/70 x 18

  • Rear tire: 240/40 x 18

  • Front brakes: Floating discs w/ dual-piston Tokico calipers

  • Rear brake: Disc w/ dual-piston Tokico caliper

  • ABS: No

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 67.3 inches

  • Rake: 31.2 degrees

  • Trail: 4.9 inches

  • Seat height: 27.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 5.2 gallons

  • Curb weight: 764 pounds

COLORS

  • Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black

  • Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black

2022 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS Price: $15,299 MSRP

 

