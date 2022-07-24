2022 Washougal National Motocross Results, Coverage, Standings, Video

Ryan Dungey (#5) leads Chase Sexton (#23) early in Moto 1.

Chase Sexton snapped Eli Tomac’s eight-Moto win streak with a second moto win at the 2022 Washougal National. Sexton and Tomac have finished in the top two places in the last 10 motos. With Sexton winning the Moto 2, Sexton also breaks Tomac’s run of four overall wins in a row. With both riders scoring 47 points, Tomac retains his five-point lead in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series going into the summer two-weekend break.

2022 Washougal Motocross Results: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

Jason Anderson rounded out the podium for both Motos, though he wasn’t close to Tomac or Sexton when the checkered flags flew. Anderson finished 43 seconds behind runner-up Sexton in Moto 1 and 42 seconds behind Tomac in Moto 2.

2022 Washougal Motocross Results: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

A solid indicator of the dominance of Sexton and Tomac is the best lap times. The duo’s best laps in both Motos were in the 2:12s. No other rider did better than 2:15 on any lap in either Moto.

Eli Tomac - 2022 Washougal National MX
Eli Tomac

Neither Moto win was easy. In Moto 1, Tomac passed Sexton on lap 6 (of 16), with Sexton hounding Tomac all the way to the finish, even as they collided and remounted nearly instantaneously on lap 13. Tomac stayed on Sexton’s rear fender in Moto 2 until the final two laps, when Tomac backed off and cruised home to a safe P2.

The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series resumes on August 13 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. The final four races of the series run on consecutive weeks. Check our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for viewing details, and cross your fingers that Flo Racing can get the streaming issues worked out.

Photography by Align Media

2022 Washougal Motocross National Results, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-1; 47 points

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-2; 47

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-3; 40

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 4-6; 33

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 6-5; 31

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 5-8; 29

  7. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 7-7; 28

  8. Benny Bloss, KTM, 9-9; 24

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 8-13; 21

  10. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 10-12; 20

  11. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 12-11; 19

  12. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 38-4; 18

  13. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 14-10; 18

  14. Freddie Norén, 11-14; 17

  15. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 13-16; 13

  16. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 18-17; 7

  17. Bryson Gardner, Honda; 16-19; 7

  18. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 15-20; 7

  19. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 35-15; 6

  20. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna; 17-21; 4

  21. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 37-18; 3

  22. Cade Clason, Honda, 19-23; 2

  23. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 20-26; 1

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 8 of 12 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 364 points (10 Moto wins; 13 Moto podium)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 359 (4 Moto wins; 15 Moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 285 (1 Moto win; 7 Moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 274 (1 Moto win, 6 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 251 (4 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 236

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 219 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1 Moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 170 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 157

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 130

  12. Benny Bloss, KTM, 127

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 118

  14. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 96

  15. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  16. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  17. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 66

  18. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  19. Chris Canning, GasGas, 32

  20. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 27

  21. Henry Miller, KTM, 24

  22. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20

  23. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 19

  24. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 19

  25. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 15

  26. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  27. Tristan Lane, KTM, 14

  28. Cullin Park, Honda, 13

  29. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 11

  30. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  31. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  32. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7

  33. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 5

  34. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  35. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  36. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  37. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  38. Cade Clason, Honda, 2

  39. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  40. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  41. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  42. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1

