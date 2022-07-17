2022 Spring Creek National Motocross Results, Standings + Video

By
Don Williams
-

The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series picked up where the first half left off. It’s the Tomas vs. Sexton show, with the top two riders obliterating the competition. Eli Tomac won his seventh consecutive Moto, with Chase Sexton taking the first runner-up spot for the seventh Moto in a row. The series lead changed hands after Moto 1, with Tomac leaving Spring Creek MX Park with the red plate and a four-point lead over Sexton.

2022 Spring Creek National Motocross Results: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

Tomac led Moto 1’s first six laps (of 16) until being passed by Sexton. However, three laps later, Sexton crashed in a downhill right-hander, giving Tomac a healthy lead. Jason Anderson moved up to P2 from P4 on lap 2 when he passed Joey Savatgy and Ryan Dungey. Savatgy had great starts in both Motos, but fell in Moto 1, finishing in P17, and faded in Moto 2 to P8.

2022 Spring Creek National Motocross Results: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

Sexton took an early lead in the second Moto, heading the field for three laps. Tomac passed Savatgy and Ken Roczen on the second lap, and then Sexton two laps later. Sexton hounded Tomac for the rest of the race, though Sexton could never show Tomac a wheel. Sexton put in his fastest lap on the final lap of Moto 2, but came up 1.8 seconds short. Sexton finished over 42 seconds ahead of Christian Craig, who took the final slot on the Moto 2 podium. Anderson’s 3-4 performance gave him P3 overall for the day.

2022 Spring Creek National Motocross Results: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

In addition to Tomac taking the series lead from Sexton, Anderson moved past Ken Roczen for P3 in the series, as Roczen fell multiple times and went 16-12 on the day. Anderson trails series leader Tomac by 72 points. Craig’s 5-3 performance moved him into P4 in the standings, passing Dungey.

The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series resumes next week at Washougal MX Park in Washington. Check out our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule so you don’t miss a gate drop.

Photography by Align Media

2022 Spring Creek Motocross National Results, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-4; 38

  4. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-3; 36

  5. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-6; 33

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 6-5; 31

  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-7; 28

  8. Benny Bloss, KTM, 9-10; 23

  9. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 10-11; 21

  10. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 17-8; 17

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 13-13; 16

  12. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 12-14; 16

  13. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 18-9; 15

  14. Ken Roczen, Honda, 16-12; 14

  15. Freddie Norén, 11-17; 14

  16. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 14-15; 13

  17. Max Anstie, Honda, 8-33; 13

  18. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 15-18; 9

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 19-16; 7

  20. Izaih Clark, Honda, 25-19; 2

  21. Henry Miller, KTM, 20-20; 2

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 7 of 12 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 317 points (9 Moto wins; 911 Moto podium)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 312 (3 Moto wins; 13 Moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 245 (1 Moto win; 5 Moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 241 (1 Moto win, 6 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 220 (4 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 218

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 190 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 144 (1 Moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 142 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 139

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 124

  12. Benny Bloss, KTM, 103

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 98

  14. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  15. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 86

  16. Marshal Weltin, GasGas/Suzuki, 77

  17. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 49

  18. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  19. Chris Canning, GasGas, 32

  20. Henry Miller, KTM, 24

  21. Justin Rodbell, Rodbell, 23

  22. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 19

  23. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 19

  24. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  25. Tristan Lane, KTM, 14

  26. Cullin Park, Honda, 13

  27. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  28. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  29. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 8

  30. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 7

  31. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 5

  32. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 4

  33. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  34. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  35. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  36. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  37. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  38. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  39. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR