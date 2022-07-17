2022 Spring Creek National Motocross Results, Standings + Video

The second half of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series picked up where the first half left off. It’s the Tomas vs. Sexton show, with the top two riders obliterating the competition. Eli Tomac won his seventh consecutive Moto, with Chase Sexton taking the first runner-up spot for the seventh Moto in a row. The series lead changed hands after Moto 1, with Tomac leaving Spring Creek MX Park with the red plate and a four-point lead over Sexton.Tomac led Moto 1’s first six laps (of 16) until being passed by Sexton. However, three laps later, Sexton crashed in a downhill right-hander, giving Tomac a healthy lead. Jason Anderson moved up to P2 from P4 on lap 2 when he passed Joey Savatgy and Ryan Dungey. Savatgy had great starts in both Motos, but fell in Moto 1, finishing in P17, and faded in Moto 2 to P8.
Sexton took an early lead in the second Moto, heading the field for three laps. Tomac passed Savatgy and Ken Roczen on the second lap, and then Sexton two laps later. Sexton hounded Tomac for the rest of the race, though Sexton could never show Tomac a wheel. Sexton put in his fastest lap on the final lap of Moto 2, but came up 1.8 seconds short. Sexton finished over 42 seconds ahead of Christian Craig, who took the final slot on the Moto 2 podium. Anderson’s 3-4 performance gave him P3 overall for the day.In addition to Tomac taking the series lead from Sexton, Anderson moved past Ken Roczen for P3 in the series, as Roczen fell multiple times and went 16-12 on the day. Anderson trails series leader Tomac by 72 points. Craig’s 5-3 performance moved him into P4 in the standings, passing Dungey.The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series resumes next week at Washougal MX Park in Washington. Check out our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule so you don’t miss a gate drop.Photography by Align Media
2022 Spring Creek Motocross National Results, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-1; 50 points
Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-4; 38
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-3; 36
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-6; 33
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 6-5; 31
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-7; 28
Benny Bloss, KTM, 9-10; 23
Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 10-11; 21
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 17-8; 17
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 13-13; 16
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 12-14; 16
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 18-9; 15
Ken Roczen, Honda, 16-12; 14
Freddie Norén, 11-17; 14
Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 14-15; 13
Max Anstie, Honda, 8-33; 13
Jerry Robin, GasGas, 15-18; 9
Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 19-16; 7
Izaih Clark, Honda, 25-19; 2
Henry Miller, KTM, 20-20; 2
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 7 of 12 rounds)
