2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Don Williams
Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac traded Moto wins while Chase Sexton continued his podium streak at the second round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Anderson came out on top by the day with a 1-3 performance, besting Sexton’s 2-2 day by a single point. One point behind Sexton was Eli Tomac with his 4-1 result. It was Anderson’s first-ever 450MX National overall victory.

Sexton, who won both Motos at the Fox Raceway 1 season opener at Pala, came close to repeating the feat at Hangtown. Sexton’s hard charge at the end of the first Moto left him less than 0.4 seconds behind winner Anderson. Sexton was nearly as close to the Moto 2 win, arriving at the checkered flag less than 1.3 seconds after Tomac.

Ken Roczen, who went 2-2 in Pala, had a 3-4 day, finishing in P4 overall, ahead of Christian Craig, who went 5-5.

In the battle of the legends, Antonio Cairoli and Ryan Dungey swapped P6 and P7 finishes. Cairoli’s P6 in Moto 2 gave him the edge in the day’s standing, though both riders scored 29 points.

Sexton extends his points lead over Roczen to 12 points, with Anderson six points back of Roczen. Tomac is hot on Anderson’s heels, just on point back, and three points ahead of Craig. Two rounds in, there have been three Moto winners and five different riders on the podium.

2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic Results, Hangtown MX, Rancho Cordova, CA

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 1-3; 45 points

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44

  3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 4-1; 43

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 3-4; 38

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-5; 32

  6. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 7-6; 29

  7. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 6-7; 29

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 9-8; 25

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 11-9; 22

  10. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 10-11; 21

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8-132; 21

  12. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 14-10; 18

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 13-12; 17

  14. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 12-14; 16

  15. Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 16-15; 11

  16. Benny Bloss, KTM, 17-16; 9

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 15-18; 9

  18. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 18-19; 5

  19. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 28-17; 4

  20. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 19-37; 2

  21. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 24-20; 1

  22. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 20-27; 1

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 2 of 12 rounds)

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 94 points (2 Moto wins; 4 Moto podiums)

  2. Ken Roczen, Honda, 82 (3 Moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 76 (1 Moto win; 2 Moto podiums)

  4. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 75 (1 Moto win; 1 Moto podium)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 72 (2 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 61

  7. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 55

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 51

  9. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 46

  10. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 42

  11. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 40

  12. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 31

  14. Benny Bloss, KTM, 23

  15. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 22

  16. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 16

  17. Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 14

  18. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 14

  19. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  20. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  21. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 6

  22. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 4

  23. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  24. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  25. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 1

  26. Justin Rodbell, Rodbell, 1

 

 

