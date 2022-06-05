2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac traded Moto wins while Chase Sexton continued his podium streak at the second round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Anderson came out on top by the day with a 1-3 performance, besting Sexton’s 2-2 day by a single point. One point behind Sexton was Eli Tomac with his 4-1 result. It was Anderson’s first-ever 450MX National overall victory.Sexton, who won both Motos at the Fox Raceway 1 season opener at Pala, came close to repeating the feat at Hangtown. Sexton’s hard charge at the end of the first Moto left him less than 0.4 seconds behind winner Anderson. Sexton was nearly as close to the Moto 2 win, arriving at the checkered flag less than 1.3 seconds after Tomac.
Ken Roczen, who went 2-2 in Pala, had a 3-4 day, finishing in P4 overall, ahead of Christian Craig, who went 5-5.In the battle of the legends, Antonio Cairoli and Ryan Dungey swapped P6 and P7 finishes. Cairoli’s P6 in Moto 2 gave him the edge in the day’s standing, though both riders scored 29 points.Sexton extends his points lead over Roczen to 12 points, with Anderson six points back of Roczen. Tomac is hot on Anderson’s heels, just on point back, and three points ahead of Craig. Two rounds in, there have been three Moto winners and five different riders on the podium.Photography by Align Media
2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic Results, Hangtown MX, Rancho Cordova, CA
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 1-3; 45 points
Chase Sexton, Honda, 2-2; 44
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 4-1; 43
Ken Roczen, Honda, 3-4; 38
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-5; 32
Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 7-6; 29
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 6-7; 29
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 9-8; 25
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 11-9; 22
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 10-11; 21
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8-132; 21
Fredrik Norén, KTM, 14-10; 18
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 13-12; 17
Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 12-14; 16
Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 16-15; 11
Benny Bloss, KTM, 17-16; 9
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 15-18; 9
Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 18-19; 5
Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 28-17; 4
Jerry Robin, GasGas, 19-37; 2
Bryson Gardner, Honda, 24-20; 1
Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 20-27; 1
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 2 of 12 rounds)
Indian Pursuit + Loren Turnbull of East Coast Female Riders, with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week, Editor Don Williams tells us all about the new Indian Pursuit. This high performance full-dresser features Indian’s powerful liquid-cooled v-twin engine that spools up quickly and smoothly. If you’re a performance rider who likes full-dresser luxury—then you’re probably going to want to hear what Don has to say.
In the second segment Associate Editor and Podcast producer Teejay Adams chats to Loren Turnbull. She’s one of the moderators at the respected East Coast Female Riders group in Australia—you can find it on Facebook—and has just started her own digital Motorcycle magazine for ladies, called Girl Moto Media.
Loren chats with Teejay about her experience riding in Thailand’s northwest corner. The famed Mae Hong Son loop is an unbelievably spectacular, ride through mist-covered mountain passes and steamy jungles. Loren and her partner rented a couple of Yamahas and rode the nearly two thousand corners that make up the almost 400-mile long, 4-day ride.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!