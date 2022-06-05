2023 Beta 125 RR First Look [7 Fast Facts For Enduro Racing]

By
Don Williams
-

The smallest-displacement Beta enduro motorcycle gets significant updates this year. The 2023 Beta 125 RR enjoys changes shared across Beta’s 2023 eight-motorcycle lineup, while also getting special attention. Let’s take a closer look.

  1. The 2023 Beta 125 RR kickstart engine gets a new crankshaft. The crank has a smaller diameter, and is lighter than last year. The goal is to improve throttle response.

  1. The premix-fueled motor has a lighter flywheel. Again, Beta worked on reducing inertia, allowing the 125cc mill to spin up more quickly.

2023 Beta 125 RR First Look: MSRP, Price, Specs

  1. With a new crankshaft, comes a new crankcase for the 2023 Beta 125 RR. The crankcase has been reworked to optimize the revised flow of the air/fuel/oil mixture during the intake, combustion, and exhaust processes.

  1. The lighter crankshaft and crankcase required new settings for the progressive power valve.

  1. The ZF Sachs has new internals. Sachs updated the oil passages to reduce cavitation. In addition to smoother and more predictable action, Beta says that the range of the damping setting is also widened.

  1. New plastic includes narrowed radiator shrouds. The shrouds will make it easier to get around on the motorcycle, while the other plastic is designed to sharpen the 125 RR’s appearance.

  1. The 2023 Beta RR runs $250 more than last year. At $8349, it’s still the least expensive model in the RR range. Expect the 125 to hit dealer floors in August 2022.

2023 Beta 125 RR Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

  • Displacement: 125cc

  • Bore x stroke: 54 x 54.5mm

  • Compression ratio: 15.2:1

  • Induction: Reed valve

  • Fueling: 36mm Keihin PWK

  • Exhaust: Progressive power valve w/ expansion chamber

    Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multiplate

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

 Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs Open Cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable ZF Sachs piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches

  • Tires: Maxxis MaxxEnduro

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.1 inches

  • Seat height: 36.6 inches

  • Ground clearance: 12.8 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons

  • Wet weight: 222 pounds

2023 Beta 125 RR Price: $8599 MSRP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR