2023 Beta 125 RR First Look [7 Fast Facts For Enduro Racing]

The smallest-displacement Beta enduro motorcycle gets significant updates this year. The 2023 Beta 125 RR enjoys changes shared across Beta’s 2023 eight-motorcycle lineup, while also getting special attention. Let’s take a closer look.
The 2023 Beta 125 RR kickstart engine gets a new crankshaft. The crank has a smaller diameter, and is lighter than last year. The goal is to improve throttle response.
The premix-fueled motor has a lighter flywheel. Again, Beta worked on reducing inertia, allowing the 125cc mill to spin up more quickly.
With a new crankshaft, comes a new crankcase for the 2023 Beta 125 RR. The crankcase has been reworked to optimize the revised flow of the air/fuel/oil mixture during the intake, combustion, and exhaust processes.
The lighter crankshaft and crankcase required new settings for the progressive power valve.
The ZF Sachs has new internals. Sachs updated the oil passages to reduce cavitation. In addition to smoother and more predictable action, Beta says that the range of the damping setting is also widened.
New plastic includes narrowed radiator shrouds. The shrouds will make it easier to get around on the motorcycle, while the other plastic is designed to sharpen the 125 RR’s appearance.
The 2023 Beta RR runs $250 more than last year. At $8349, it’s still the least expensive model in the RR range. Expect the 125 to hit dealer floors in August 2022.
2023 Beta 125 RR SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
Displacement: 125cc
Bore x stroke: 54 x 54.5mm
Compression ratio: 15.2:1
Induction: Reed valve
Fueling: 36mm Keihin PWK
Exhaust: Progressive power valve w/ expansion chamber Starting: Kick
Lubrication: Premix
Transmission: 6-speed
Clutch: Wet multiplate
Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSISFrame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs Open Cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.6 inches
