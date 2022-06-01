2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series Schedule [TV, Too]

The 2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series schedule is set. It will be a six-round season, with all the rounds in the western half of the country. Defending EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker will be gunning for his sixth EnduroCross crown, while Cody Webb will be looking to add to his four titles in the series. Trystan Hart, who scored a win and three podiums before injuries cut his season short, will be in the mix, as will 2021 podium finishers Cooper Abbott, Max Gerston, and Tim Apolle.

Colton Haaker. Photo by Jack Jaxson.

The season starts off on September 24 with back-to-back Saturdays in Oregon and Colorado. After a week off, it’s another pair of back-to-back races in Utah and Arizona. After a week off, the series heads to Idaho, finishing in Reno two weeks later on November 19.

If you can’t attend the 2022 EnduroCross races in person, they will be live-streamed on Ryde TV. Ryde TV is a subscription-based service with plans starting at $6 a month.

2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series Schedule

  • Round 1: September 24; First Interstate Bank Center, Redmond, OR

  • Round 2: October 1; National Western Events Center, Denver

  • Round 3: October 15; Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

  • Round 4: October 22; Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, AZ

  • Round 5: November 5; Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

  • Round 6: November 19; Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, Reno

2021 AMA EnduroCross National Championship Final Standings

  1. Colton Haaker, Husqvarna, 165 points (3 overall wins, 6 podiums)

  2. Cooper Abbott, KTM, 126 (4 podiums)

  3. Max Gerston, GasGas, 106 (2 podiums)

  4. Cory Graffunder, Yamaha, 91

  5. Ty Cullins, TM, 85

  6. Will Riordan, KTM, 85

  7. Trystan Hart, KTM, 84 (1 overall win, 3 podiums)

  8. Ryder LeBlonde, 84

  9. Tim Apolle, Beta, 82 (1 podium)

  10. Cody Webb, Sherco, 60 (2 overall wins, 2 podiums)

  11. Spenser Wilton, GasGas, 58

  12. Nick Thompson, KTM, 55

  13. Anthony Johnson, Sherco 47

  14. Branden Petrie, KTM, 45

  15. Noah Kepple, Husqvarna, 36

  16. Dustin McCarthy, KTM, 33

  17. James Flynn, GasGas, 29

  18. Cody Miller, KTM, 26

  19. Thorn Devlin, Beta, 7

  20. Angus Riordan, KTM, 6

  21. Wally Palmer, Kawasaki, 5

