2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series Schedule [TV, Too]

The 2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series schedule is set. It will be a six-round season, with all the rounds in the western half of the country. Defending EnduroCross Champion Colton Haaker will be gunning for his sixth EnduroCross crown, while Cody Webb will be looking to add to his four titles in the series. Trystan Hart, who scored a win and three podiums before injuries cut his season short, will be in the mix, as will 2021 podium finishers Cooper Abbott, Max Gerston, and Tim Apolle.The season starts off on September 24 with back-to-back Saturdays in Oregon and Colorado. After a week off, it’s another pair of back-to-back races in Utah and Arizona. After a week off, the series heads to Idaho, finishing in Reno two weeks later on November 19.
If you can’t attend the 2022 EnduroCross races in person, they will be live-streamed on Ryde TV. Ryde TV is a subscription-based service with plans starting at $6 a month.
2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship Series Schedule
Round 1: September 24; First Interstate Bank Center, Redmond, OR
Round 2: October 1; National Western Events Center, Denver
Round 3: October 15; Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT
Round 4: October 22; Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, AZ
Round 5: November 5; Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID
Round 6: November 19; Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, Reno
2021 AMA EnduroCross National Championship Final Standings
Indian Pursuit + Loren Turnbull of East Coast Female Riders, with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week, Editor Don Williams tells us all about the new Indian Pursuit. This high performance full-dresser features Indian’s powerful liquid-cooled v-twin engine that spools up quickly and smoothly. If you’re a performance rider who likes full-dresser luxury—then you’re probably going to want to hear what Don has to say.
In the second segment Associate Editor and Podcast producer Teejay Adams chats to Loren Turnbull. She’s one of the moderators at the respected East Coast Female Riders group in Australia—you can find it on Facebook—and has just started her own digital Motorcycle magazine for ladies, called Girl Moto Media.
Loren chats with Teejay about her experience riding in Thailand’s northwest corner. The famed Mae Hong Son loop is an unbelievably spectacular, ride through mist-covered mountain passes and steamy jungles. Loren and her partner rented a couple of Yamahas and rode the nearly two thousand corners that make up the almost 400-mile long, 4-day ride.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!