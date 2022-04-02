2022 Husqvarna FE 350s Review [Dual Sport Motorcycle Test]

The 2022 Husqvarna FE 350s is a US-only construct, as the standard FE 350—also available in the United States—functions as a dual-sport bike in other countries. This version gets a lower-case “s” appended to the model name, illustrating that the changes are minimal, and that it is street-legal.Although the Husqvarna FE 350s has a competitive foundation, it still functions as an enjoyable trail bike for riders who are not riding 100 percent committed, as they would be in a racing environment. The FE 350s is an approachable, friendly motorcycle due to the smoothness of its power delivery and supple WP suspension.The 350cc motor is based on the DOHC architecture used by Husky’s 250cc powerplants, and is an EPA-tuned version of the FE 350 enduro bike’s motor—no power modes or traction control.Unabashedly oversquare, the 350s’ mill is willing to rev. However, to ride it successfully, you don’t need to tap that deeply into the rev range, which extends to over 11,000 rpm. Compared to the FE 350, the 350s has a smoother power delivery, with a few horses knocked off the top—a good trade, if you ask me.Out on the trail, the FE 350s’ motor lets you know that it has a virtually flat torque output from just above idle until the rev limiter kicks in. This gives the rider all kinds of confidence. Regardless of the rpm, the 350s will pull strongly and predictably. When you need to lift the front end, the torque is always there. On hillclimbs, you’re constantly reassured by the motor that it has the grunt you want at any rpm above stalling.The 2022 Husqvarna FE 350s encourages me to step up my pace, as it never does anything unexpected. The smooth power allows me to dial in exactly how much horsepower I need, while providing a consistent and reliable torque-production level.This power delivery allows for a wide variety of plans of attacks on different obstacles, or even the same one. The same hill could be successfully conquered in various different ways. I blitzed the hill in a lower gear, keeping the rear wheel at the edge of traction, and using the drive to make up for my possibly less-than-stellar line selection. Another time, I took the hill on at lower rpm, carefully picking my line, knowing that the motor could keep the EN91 driving as needed with traction dependably available. Finally, I clicked up a gear and let her rip, taking advantage of the 30+ horse available from 8k up, floating over the trouble spots—as much fun as it is hair-raising.As is so often the case with an outstanding motorcycle, the chassis of the 2022 Husqvarna FE 350s is a perfect match for the chassis. While firmer than before, the WP suspension is still in the plush range. This means that no horsepower is wasted, unless you want it to be.Tighter bermless single-track corners, like the hillclimbs, invited three different approaches—all good ones.I can come into the corner at low rpm and rail around without any issues with the front end pushing, and smoothly accelerate from the exit.The new rear brake—a 220mm GSK disc with Braktec hydraulics—has superb feel. That allows me to enter the corner at high speed, lock the rear wheel to back the FE 350s into the corner, then stand the bike up and get on the gas on the way out.Also, there is the option of coming in hard, aggressively implementing the front binder, which is the same GSK/Braktec team with a 260mm disc. There is no front-end push when turning the bike hard if I move up a bit on the seat. I finish by shooting out of the corner aggressively, completing the turn by steering with an appropriate spinning up of the rear Dunlop. Dialing in the right amount of wheelspin is impressively intuitive—kudos to the motor and tires.All three cornering strategies work, with the conditions and my attitude determining which one to go with. Finding bermed corners makes it all easier, of course, but rarely do trails ask us in advance what we want.The plush WP suspension has over a foot of travel, so there’s plenty of room to work with before using it all up. I did bottom out both the Xplor spring-fork and Xact shock, though not frequently or harshly. The damping is not soggy, so you always have a good feel of the trail, even as it absorbs impurities. G-outs are most likely to suck up all the travel, though it can also happen when jumping whoops. On the trail, it just feels good, and the compliant suspension is less fatiguing, and that means more fun before loading the FE 350s back in the truck.Did I just say loading the 2022 Husqvarna FE 350s in a truck? Indeed, I did. Although it’s a dual-sport bike, you won’t want to travel far on the pavement. It handles fine on mountain roads—the Dunlop EN91s are impressive all-around tires. However, the vibration level from the motor is unbearable at highway speeds. Once you hit 60 mph, your desire to twist the throttle is diminished.Husqvarna adjusts the FE 350s’ power output and chassis to dual-sport standards—it’s time for Pankl to come through with a genuinely wide-ratio transmission. With a usable rev range from 2500 to 11,250 rpm, there’s no excuse for the motor to be revving its guts out at 60 rpm—or at least feel like it. Sixth gear should be tall enough for comfort at 70 mph or so, and widening the gaps along the way isn’t going to concern a motor with such a flat torque output.Everything else is in place on the 2022 Husqvarna FE 350s, or easily modified if you aren’t entirely pleased with the choices made at the factory.For instance, many people will want a seat that’s not quite as competition-oriented as the stocker, with both the aftermarket and Husqvarna Technical Accessories offering solutions. I’m good with the seat on single-track, with my rear-end’s tolerance slipping away on rides with more dirt road and pavement miles. The stock handguards didn’t protect my hands as well as I expected. The 1980s called and wants its rearview mirrors back; budget for a less bulky and vulnerable pair of mirrors, and replace the duo before you break them. The LCD dash is small and well-protected, but the front brake line blocks the rider’s view. Also, the 2.2-gallon tank likely won’t be enough for the rides you will be inspired to take.Ergonomically, the FE 350s is spot-on for serious off-roading, which shouldn’t shock anyone. It is easy to move around on the 350s, as needed. The plastic never interferes, and the handlebar bend should satisfy most riders. While I like the action of the DDS clutch and its hydraulic actuation, I want the lever to be closer to the ODI grip and have lighter action. The front brake setup is perfect—soft initial engagement that ramps up to impressive deceleration.The ability to personalize the 2022 Husqvarna FE 350s extends into performance. While I like the perfect balance of smooth power and chassis, some will race-level functionality. The nearly 50 horses put out by the FX 350 cross-country racebike lurk inside, and the WP suspension can be valved and sprung to taste. Even if the performance isn't pushing any limits, it's always great fun to ride a beautifully balanced motorcycle. Husqvarna did a skillful job of massaging its FE 350 enduro into the 2022 Husqvarna 350s dual-sport motorcycle. If you want more power easily, the Husqvarna 501s awaits. If I'm riding single track and technical terrain, I can't imagine doing it more easily with street legality than on the 2022 Husqvarna 350s.Photography by Kelly Callan
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 350cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
- Transmission: Pankl 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Braktec hydraulics
- Final drive: X-ring chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Composite carbon fiber
- Handlebar: ProTaper tapered aluminum w/ ODI grips
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm open-cartridge fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoked aluminum rims
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80 (Dunlop Geomax Enduro EN91, as tested)
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm GSK disc w/ Braktec caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm GSK disc w/ Braktec caliper
- ABS: None
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 251 pounds