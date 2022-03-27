2022 Seattle Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Standings

By
Don Williams
-
Eli Tomac

The Eli Tomac juggernaut continues as series-leader Tomac runs away from the competition at Seattle’s Lumen Field, notching his fifth consecutive win, and seventh victory of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Tomac only saw lappers, as he pulled the holeshot, was never headed in the 26-lap Main Event, and cruised to an eight-second margin over runner-up Jason Anderson. 2017 and 2019 Seattle winner Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium, closing to within two seconds of Anderson at the checkered flag.

2022 Seattle Supercross Results, Coverage and Standings: Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart
Jason Anderson leads Malcolm Stewart

Anderson, Musquin, and Malcolm Stewart were handed a gift by Barcia, who ran in a secure P2 during the first 11 laps until he landed on a Tuff Blox when he got misdirected on a jump takeoff. Although it was a hard crash, Barcia remounted in P5, which he held to the end of the 26-lap Main Event. Stewart rode to a lonely P4 on a night when the top riders were spread out. Cooper Webb did make a move for P5 late in the race, though Barcia repelled Webb’s challenge, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of Webb.

2022 Seattle Supercross Results, Standings, Coverage: Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

Tomac extends his points lead to 54 points with five rounds remaining of the 2022 Supercross Championship Series. To clinch the title, Tomac only needs to score 76 points in the five final rounds. Anderson took control of P2 in the standings, as he is now five points ahead of Barcia, who leads Stewart by one point. Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb sits in P5, 13 points behind Stewart and two points ahead of Musquin. Chase Sexton, who did not race in Seattle due to injuries in a crash during qualifying, is P7 in the standings, 17 points shy of Musquin.

After a one-week break, Supercross returns on April 9 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for coverage times.

Photograph courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc. and Align Media

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM

  7. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  8. Justin Bogle, KTM

  9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda

  10. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  11. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha

  12. Justin Starling, GasGas

  13. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  14. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  15. Cade Clason, Honda

  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  17. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  18. Tristan Lane, KTM

  19. Joan Cros, Kawasaki

  20. John Short, Honda

  21. Alex Ray, Honda

  22. Austin Politelli, Honda 

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 281 points (7W, 9P, 10 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 227 (3W, 6P, 7 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 222 (5P, 8 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 221 (2P, 9 T5)

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM, 208 (4P, 6 T5)

  6. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 206 (3P, 4 T5)

  7. Chase Sexton, Honda, 183 (1W, 4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 151

  9. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  10. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 110

  12. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  13. Justin Brayton, Honda, 99 (1 T5)

  14. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  15. Justin Bogle, KTM, 85

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 69

  17. Vince Friese, Honda, 65

  18. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 60

  19. Justin Starling, GasGas, 55

  20. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  21. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 52

  22. Cade Clason, Honda, 52

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  24. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 30

  25. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  26. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 24

  27. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 14

  29. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  30. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 12

  31. Tristan Lane, KTM, 11

  32. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  33. Alex Ray, Honda, 8

  34. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 7

  35. John Short, Honda 3

  36. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

  37. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

  38. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  39. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

