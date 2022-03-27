2022 Seattle Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Standings

The Eli Tomac juggernaut continues as series-leader Tomac runs away from the competition at Seattle’s Lumen Field, notching his fifth consecutive win, and seventh victory of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. Tomac only saw lappers, as he pulled the holeshot, was never headed in the 26-lap Main Event, and cruised to an eight-second margin over runner-up Jason Anderson. 2017 and 2019 Seattle winner Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium, closing to within two seconds of Anderson at the checkered flag.Anderson, Musquin, and Malcolm Stewart were handed a gift by Barcia, who ran in a secure P2 during the first 11 laps until he landed on a Tuff Blox when he got misdirected on a jump takeoff. Although it was a hard crash, Barcia remounted in P5, which he held to the end of the 26-lap Main Event. Stewart rode to a lonely P4 on a night when the top riders were spread out. Cooper Webb did make a move for P5 late in the race, though Barcia repelled Webb’s challenge, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of Webb.
Tomac extends his points lead to 54 points with five rounds remaining of the 2022 Supercross Championship Series. To clinch the title, Tomac only needs to score 76 points in the five final rounds. Anderson took control of P2 in the standings, as he is now five points ahead of Barcia, who leads Stewart by one point. Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb sits in P5, 13 points behind Stewart and two points ahead of Musquin. Chase Sexton, who did not race in Seattle due to injuries in a crash during qualifying, is P7 in the standings, 17 points shy of Musquin.After a one-week break, Supercross returns on April 9 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for coverage times.Photograph courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc. and Align Media2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Cooper Webb, KTM
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
Justin Bogle, KTM
Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha
Justin Starling, GasGas
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Cade Clason, Honda
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Fredrik Norén, KTM
Tristan Lane, KTM
Joan Cros, Kawasaki
John Short, Honda
Alex Ray, Honda
Austin Politelli, Honda
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)
In Royal Enfield tradition, the Interceptor 650 features the larger twin-cylinder engine in a retro styled package with a ton of charisma. It turned out to be really fun ride—we were pleasantly surprised by how it performed.
In the second segment, I get to chat with one of my longest-standing industry buddies, Robert Pandya.
Robert was recently named CEO of the Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota. The legendary Chip is the central part of the Sturgis rally every year, and with the redoubtable energy of Robert Pandya, I expect to see the attendance grow exponentially. We’ll see. Robert’s a fun guy to talk to; I’m pretty sure you’ll enjoy this episode!